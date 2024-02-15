Two drivers were airlifted to hospitals and one was cited on suspicion of felony driving under the influence after an early Tuesday head-on crash in Sonoma County, authorities said.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m., the driver of a Ford Fusion was headed south on Highway 121 when he allowed a sedan to cross into the northbound lane near Sears Point, California Highway Patrol-Napa Officer Gary Talaugon said Wednesday.

The Fusion then crashed into the front of a northbound Toyota Highlander and rolled onto the east shoulder.

The CHP, who along with medical and fire personnel responded to the scene, closed the road as both drivers, who suffered major injuries, were removed from their vehicles.

One was airlifted to Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital and the other to Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, officials said.

**Medevac-Sonoma County** Early this morning, the crew of H-30 responded to a head-on traffic collision, with multiple... Posted by CHP - Golden Gate Division Air Operations on Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Later Tuesday, a CHP officer visited one of the drivers, Abraham Ibarrarodriguez, and determined he had been under the influence during the collision, Talaugon said.

Ibarrarodriguez, 89, of Vallejo, was cited on suspicion of felony DUI causing injury to another person. As of Wednesday, he remained hospitalized due to his injuries.

The CHP is investigating the collision.

