Two drivers were arrested this week after separate police pursuits in Petaluma, including an 18-year-old who was taking his father’s car for a ride, authorities said Saturday.

Shortly after midnight Wednesday, Miguel Angel Ramirez Saucedo, 18, of Petaluma, was suspected of driving 80 mph in a 30 mph zone near Casa Grande High School, Petaluma Police Lt. Tim Lyons said in news release.

Driving a dark-blue BMW, he then led an officer on a chase that started on Ely Boulevard at Capistrano Way. He turned east on Cross Creek drive and abandoned the car on Wren Lane, police said.

Saucedo, who did not have a driver’s license, told officers he had taken his father’s car out for a ride, police said.

He was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving, evading a police officer and obstructing a police officer, and was taken to Sonoma County jail, according to the release.

At about 2:44 p.m. the next day, police on East Washington Street attempted to stop 25-year-old Starsha Develder, of Novato, for suspended registration.

Develder traveled onto northbound Highway 101 and attempted to evade the officer by passing vehicles and making multiple lane changes, according to the release. Develder continued south of Cotati, then exited the highway onto Rohnert Park Expressway. The vehicle finally stopped in the 6000 block of Redwood Drive.

Develder was arrested on suspicion of evading an officer, Lyons said, and she was taken to Sonoma County jail.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.