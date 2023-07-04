Lucchesi Park, described by the city as “one of the busiest and most popular parks” in Petaluma, is set to receive some improvements in the near future, including two – new turf for the playing field and a brand-new skate park – that could change the way it’s used going forward.

Both upgrades are still in the planning stages, however, and city staffers are not yet ready to give definitive timelines for when they will be done.

For the new turf, the city is seeking public input to determine whether natural grass or an updated synthetic turf would be best to replace what’s currently there: an all-weather synthetic turf first installed in 2000 and resurfaced in 2010, but now in need of replacement.

Josh Mishall, city project manager and senior civil engineer, said community input will make all the difference in choosing which turf to use.

“The replacement of the turf at Lucchesi Field is a significant topic for our community,” he said. “The input we’re receiving from the community is invaluable and will provide significant guidance to both our commission and council as they consider the options.”

The project was discussed by the city’s Climate Action Commission in its April 13 meeting, and by the Recreation, Music and Parks Commission in its May 17 meeting. Several residents came to the May 17 meeting, where staff presented benefits and costs for both natural and artificial turf – and support among those in attendance appeared to be split between the two kinds.

Natural grass was lauded for its biodegradable qualities, potentially lower installation costs, cooler temperature on hotter days, and for being more pet-friendly. However, natural grass costs more to maintain, is often unusable during rainy seasons, and is vulnerable to drought conditions.

Advantages of synthetic turf are that it conserves water and allows for year-round play and increased use. However, it absorbs more heat, requires replacement after 10 years, and contains synthetic chemicals such as polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) which the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences says may cause health problems.

The options will be further weighed in the coming weeks, and Minshall said the topic will come up in another commission meeting later this summer. Meanwhile, residents are invited to give their input through an online survey at cityofpetaluma.org/lucceshi-turf-field (sic).

New skate park

A new 20,000- to 30,000-square-foot skate park is on its way to Lucchesi as well, and project leaders have already released a preliminary design slated to undergo further review this summer.

The city’s current skate park, adjacent to the midtown swim center, has been enjoyed by residents of all ages and skill levels since 1997 – and saw a steep climb in usage during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Late last year, the City Council authorized for a contract with Grindline Skateparks, Inc., a skate park design and construction company, to begin community engagement in order to either improve the current skate park or design a new one. Based on community feedback, it became clear that the public wanted to keep the original skate park as is, while adding a whole new one.

Following a series of community meetings, the City Council this spring gave the city the green light to build a second skate park, and Lucchesi was the preferred location.

Since then Grindline has been working on a conceptual design, which will be presented next week at a community workshop on July 12 starting at 6 p.m. at the Petaluma Community Center at Lucchesi Park, 320 N. McDowell Blvd. From there the project team will begin developing a more detailed engineering design.

Approximately $463,000 of the project’s budget, which is funded by Measure M, will be used for community engagement, planning and design. The project has an estimated total budget of about $2 million, will be completed in multiple phases that will call for additional funding.