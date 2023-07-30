In the wake of Petaluma moving to tighten rent control and other protections in its mobile home parks, two park owners have now signaled they may shut down, potentially upending the lives of hundreds.

At the 78-unit Little Woods Mobile Villa and the 102-unit Youngstown Mobile Home Park, residents received letters this month announcing a “potential closure.” A consultant, hired to assess the impact of such a move, began appearing on doorsteps.

It was the second shock for mobile homeowners at Youngstown where less than two weeks prior, they received another notice saying the park would no longer be restricted to older residents.

Concern, panic and a lot of confusion have rippled through the communities since.

Residents at Little Woods, home to primarily Spanish speakers, said there’s been no translation or interpreters to accompany the major announcements, and the discussion at a meeting with management at Youngstown was highly restricted, attendees said.

“It’s a gut punch,” said Jodi Johnson, a Youngstown resident who’s been part of the coalition pushing Petaluma to update its mobile home ordinance.

In the midst of a widespread housing crisis, mobile home residents, who are predominantly older and low-income, have been pushing for more protections as they struggle to keep up with the costs of renting the land beneath the homes they own.

Park owners, on the other hand, have argued recent changes go too far and will drive them out of business.

Petaluma is just the latest Sonoma County city to amend its mobile home law, following Santa Rosa and Windsor earlier this year. But, it’s the first city locally where park owners have taken such strong action in response.

Johnson said she’s spent much of her time since the news comforting distraught neighbors and working with the city and others to get answers and combat misinformation about what happens next.

There’s a lot standing between this moment and the actual shuttering of any park, and this is what I’ve learned from experts about where residents stand.

“There’s no constitutional way that any government could say you're prohibited from ever closing or converting a park, but, there are laws on the books that closely regulate that whole process.” said Bruce Stanton. He is general counsel for the Golden State Manufactured Home Owners League, who has specialized in mobile home law for decades.

For one, local government permits are usually required to close or convert a park to another land use type. Under California law, park management must inform residents with a 60-day advance they’ll be appearing before boards or commissions to apply.

If they’re approved, which can take months and multiple hearings, homeowners must then get a six-month termination of tenancy notice. If local authorities don’t require permits, parks have to give at least 12 months written notice.

Importantly, to get to that stage, owners must report to local officials on the impact to residents who would be displaced by the conversion of their park – hence the consultants hired to survey residents.

Bolstered by AB 2782 in 2020, these reports also must include a plan for relocation or compensation of affected residents – finding them placement in a comparable park, covering moving and initial rental costs in alternative housing or paying them the fair market value of their home, for instance.

Everyone has to be offered some level of relocation benefits, according to Stanton, though it might depend on various factors like when someone moved to a park or whether a home can be moved (and many can’t).

He noted, too, that changes to state law allows residents who refute an appraisal of their home’s value can request their own assessment, paid for by the park owner.

Eventually, through a public hearing to review the report, which must also be given to residents beforehand, officials must sign off on the extent and amount of assistance to mobile homeowners.

They can’t, by law, approve a park change or closure unless the impact to the local affordable housing shortage is adequately offset.

Petaluma lays out its own specific requirements for noticing, proceedings and resident support when it comes to park closure or conversion in its municipal code chapter 8.34.

For now, no part of this process has been triggered for Little Woods or Youngstown.

The advisory residents received “has no legal effect yet,” Stanton said. “Just saying ‘we're exploring a potential closure’... You can say that all you want, but until you actually say ‘we are closing or converting the park,’ that notice doesn't really mean anything.”

When it comes to changing a park’s designation from older residents only to all ages, things can get complicated.

That’s why the most clear-cut way to preserve an age designation, lawyers say, is for the local jurisdiction to adopt a zoning change called a senior park overlay to permanently reserve housing at the site for older people.

Petaluma officials have signaled they’re willing to do that for Youngstown, and some Santa Rosa mobile home advocates have been lobbying for the same after management for a park there, Carriage Court, announced a similar conversion earlier this year.

Regardless, owners are required to hold a meeting about any such change and then give residents six months notice before the rule takes effect. Despite what some Youngstown residents are reportedly hearing, Stanton said that time frame can’t be waived unless, perhaps, everyone in the park signed off on the change.

Mobile home law with layered city, county and state regulations, is a beast of its own, separate from other housing rules, complex in their own right.

That’s why it’s so important for residents to know what protections they have, Stanton told me.

“If you don't know your rights, you don't know whether they're being violated,” he said.

“Information is power.”

“In Your Corner” is a column that puts watchdog reporting to work for the community. If you have a concern, a tip, or a hunch, you can reach “In Your Corner” Columnist Marisa Endicott at 707-521-5470 or marisa.endicott@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @InYourCornerTPD and Facebook @InYourCornerTPD.