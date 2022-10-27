20-person fight in Petaluma leads to arrest of boy with fake gun

A boy pulled out a fake gun Wednesday afternoon during a fight involving about 20 people in Petaluma , police said.

The 17-year-old was arrested after hiding in the back of a restaurant. He is accused of displaying a replica gun and possessing a BB gun in public, according to the Petaluma Police Department.

His name was not released because he is a minor.

The fight was reported just after 5:30 p.m. at D and Second streets, where a witness reported seeing someone pull out a gun and point it at people.

Everyone fled in different directions when officers arrived. Authorities detained two people at Walnut Park and got a description of the person with a gun.

Police were notified that two others were hiding at the restaurant and they believed one of them was the person with a gun, according to the Police Department.

Officers confronted them at the restaurant and found the guns inside a backpack. The first witness verified one of the juveniles was the same person who pointed a gun during the fight, police said.

The boy was booked into Sonoma County juvenile hall.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi