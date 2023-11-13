2024 Sonoma County primary election nominations open Monday

Starting Monday, residents can file nomination papers to run for 79 open positions set to appear on the ballot in Sonoma County during the 2024 Presidential Primary Election.

Nominations will be open for 21 federal, state and county offices and 58 County Central Committee seats, according to a county news release.

Sonoma County residents interested in running need to fill out nomination papers and file them by 5 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters office, at 435 Fiscal Drive in Santa Rosa.

If an incumbent candidate for one of the 21 offices does not turn in their forms by the initial due date, the timeline will be extended to 5 p.m. on Dec. 13.

Superior Court judge candidates vying for the 10 available positions had to have paid their filing fee and turned in a Declaration of Intention by Nov. 8. If any incumbent did not, they have until Monday to do so.

The 21 federal, state and county offices are:

Federal

Full-term senator

Partial/unexpired term senator

2nd and 4th District representatives in Congress

State

3rd District state senator

2nd, 4th and 12th District members of the state Assembly

County

Superior Court judge Office #1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 11, 13, 15, 17

1st, 3rd, 5th District county supervisor

Those interested in County Central Committee seats must be registered to vote with the political committee for which they are running. There is no extended nomination period.

The 58 open seats on the March 5 ballot are:

Democratic Party County Central Committee

1st District (five seats)

2nd District (five seats)

3rd District (three seats)

4th District (four seats)

5th District (five seats)

Republican Party County Central Committee

1st District (five seats)

2nd District (five seats)

3rd District (three seats)

4th District (five seats)

5th District (four seats)

Green Party County Council

At-large (seven seats)

Peace and Freedom Party County Central Committee

At-large (seven seats)

