Name: Elece Hempel

Title or position: Executive director, Petaluma People Services Center

On the job since: 2011 at her current position, but has worked with PPSC since 2004

Age: 62

Hometown: Petaluma

Why Elece Hempel is someone to watch:

Elece Hempel — who joined Petaluma People Services Center in 2004 and has helmed the organization since 2011 — has helped establish dozens of human services programs during her nearly two decades at the nonprofit organization. There are now 90 such programs, serving people in Petaluma, wider Sonoma County and parts of Marin County.

But with Hempel steering PPSC — which turns 50 in 2024 — and so many people still in need, the organization is still poised to grow.

”To be able to know that people are getting access to what they need is really key for me,” she said. “It’s really all about community.”

Of all PPSC’s many programs, Hempel said she’s particularly proud of the Home-Delivered Meals program, which now delivers roughly 10,000 meals per month to homebound seniors, up from 200 when the program started years back.

Hempel also played a role in the establishment of iRIDE, a program used as an alternative to Paratransit.

“It’s all volunteers driving seniors from point A to point B, whether it’s to a hair appointment or to a doctor’s appointment,” Hempel said. “It truly has become a state-of-the-art program.”

What others are saying about Hempel:

To Anthy O’Brien, a Petaluma resident and member of PPSC’s board of directors, Hempel is “a jewel, a true asset” and “a key driving force behind the high quality of life in Sonoma County."

"I have known Elece for many, many years and I can tell you that she is the epitome of ‘community servant,’" O’Brien said. “Elece is driven by her heart and her deep compassion for people in need. She is a master of crafting solutions to difficult human needs and applies diligence, hard work and heart to everything she does.”

Bianca Aldas, who joined PPSC’s housing department at the launch of its pandemic-era Emergency Rental Assistance Program, said Hempel is “amazing” to work with.

“I want to be like her. She’s an inspiration,” Aldas said. “Everything she does, she thinks about how to help. She’s always thinking about how to help others, how to help the community.”

What Hempel says about 2024:

As the Petaluma People Services Center celebrates its semicentennial anniversary, Hempel expects community need for PPSC’s services to rise, as it did throughout the pandemic — which means the nonprofit will be busier than ever.

“We’re going to continue to fill the gaps,” she said.

Hempel expects housing to continue to be a central issue, and that PPSC will provide essential resources for mobile home residents, the unhoused and others.

“A lot of our programming is about prevention and intervention, so our goal with our housing programs is to keep people in their housing,” she said.

PPSC already hosts one of the largest networks of counseling services in Sonoma County, and Hempel plans to grow these services as well. One big piece of that is the Mentor Me program, which gives students support both in their studies and their personal lives.

“We continue to see youth who are disenfranchised, in part because of COVID,” Hempel said. “When they came back to school, they just never found a place to fit in.”

Hempel also is excited about the center’s new mobile library, which volunteers drive to different senior centers throughout the county.

