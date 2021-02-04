$250K program brings dozens of tents for businesses

Following the state’s surprise lifting of the stay-at-home order last month, Petaluma is in the process of installing $250,000 worth of tents across the city in an effort to provide businesses with covered outdoor spaces amid the rainy season.

So far, 22 tents have been installed, said Economic Development Manager Ingrid Alverde, a number that will likely increase as the business community increasingly leans on improvised spaces erected along sidewalks and in parking lots to maintain operations.

“At this point, whoever asks for a tent, they get one,” Alverde said. “So far, we’re not limiting them. We feel like everyone is going to need a suitable outdoor space to keep their business open during the cold and rainy weather.”

Another 10 tents are underway this week, a process aided by a handful of local construction and rental businesses, according to Economic Development Specialist Nancy Sands, meant to further buoy a restaurant industry that has endured months of paltry revenue. The sector accounts for roughly $1 million of annual sales tax revenue to the city, staff said, and has historically been a key driver for tourism.

With a commitment to provide a potentially unlimited number of tents, it’s possible that the initial $250,000 investment will rise, though the city did not say if there is a budget cap. The funding is pulled from the city’s discretionary Petaluma Tourism Improvement District coffer, which is bankrolled by the 10% transit occupancy tax tacked onto hotel rooms and vacation rentals.

The installed tents are primarily devoted to restaurants and bars in the downtown area, along with a handful of establishments in other parts of the city, including two gyms.

The project began late last year, and installation began in earnest in mid-January, a full week before Gov. Gavin Newsom lifted stringent orders Jan. 25.

“For a minute, we were behind the curve because we were trying to get tents up right as things closed again,” Alverde said, referring to the December shutdown. “But we didn’t pause, we knew things would eventually open back up.”

The tents follow the city’s May 2020 Free Range program, which has so far permitted approximately 50 businesses to move their operations outdoors onto public or private sidewalks and parking spots.

Also this week, a separate initiative spearheaded by the Petaluma Arts Center and Petaluma Downtown Association materialized on a busy downtown street, as a parklet structure takes shape outside of Stockome and The Bagel Mill on Western Avenue. The $30,000 grant-funded project, approved September 2020, intends to build three temporary seating areas for patrons.

The parklets designed to sit outside Ray’s Deli & Tavern and The Shop Hair Salon are currently in the fabrication and design process, Sands said last week.

“I can’t predict the future, but I’m guessing that indoor dining isn’t around the corner, so it’s going to be useful for our businesses to have options,” Alverde said.

(Contact Kathryn Palmer at kathryn.palmer@arguscourier.com, on Twitter @KathrynPlmr.)