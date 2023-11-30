Three people were arrested Thursday morning during a protest outside Sonoma County Superior Court in Santa Rosa following the sentencing of Wayne Hsiung for convictions stemming from two poultry farm protests outside Petaluma.

Hundreds joined the protest before the 10:30 a.m. court hearing. Shortly after court recessed, animal welfare activist Zoe Rosenberg, who said she was going to drop printed evidence of animal cruelty at Reichardt Duck Farm at the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, asked others to march with her to the department a few blocks away.

As they approached the parking lot, Sheriff’s Office vehicles approached and deputies arrested Rosenberg and two other demonstrators, Rockey Chau and Conrad de Jesus.

Deputies said Chau and Rosenberg had outstanding warrants. It was not immediately clear what the warrants were for or why de Jesus was arrested.

The three are involved, however, with Direct Action Everywhere, a grassroots animal rights activism organization that Hsiung also was part of.

“All three activists have been involved in animal rescues at Sonoma County factory farms over the years,” said a news release from the organization.

Rosenberg and de Jesus were looking into animal cruelty claims at two Sonoma County farms in the past few months, the release added.

The Sheriff’s Office did not immediately provide information regarding the arrests.

