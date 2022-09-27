3 killed, including Petaluma man, in wrong-way crash near Davis

In an early Sunday morning collision, the California Highway Patrol said, a wrong-way driver on Interstate 80 near Davis led to the deaths of three people, one of them from Petaluma.

At about 3:10 a.m., an Infiniti sedan was traveling the wrong way eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-80, west of Richards Boulevard, when it struck a Hyundai sedan head-on in the No. 1 lane, Jason Tyhurst, a spokesman for CHP-Solano, said in a news release.

Both drivers and one passenger in the Infiniti sustained fatal injuries.

The CHP and the Solano County Coroner on Monday confirmed the dead were Bryana Mitchell, 31, of Fairfield, who was the driver of the Infiniti; Neoshe Hubbard, 27, of Fairfield, a passenger in the Infiniti; and Joseph Escajeda, 30, of Petaluma, driver of the Hyundai.

Two additional passengers in the Infiniti, Calvin Parish, 36, of Oakland, and Terell Clark Sr., 31, of Sacramento, sustained major injuries and were taken to UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento.

It is unknown where the Infiniti entered the freeway the wrong way, and "alcohol is a possible factor in this crash," Tyhurst said.

Any person with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact the CHP at our non-emergency line at 1-800-TELL-CHP (1-800-835-5247) or the CHP-Solano area office at 639-5600. Tell anyone who answers that you have information for CHP-Solano and Officer Engle, who is handling the investigation.