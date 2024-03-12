Two men and a woman were arrested Monday after taking a “significant” amount of merchandise from a Santa Rosa sports store and fleeing law enforcement, authorities said.

The three Oakland residents are suspected of stealing about $75,000 in merchandise from multiple Bay Area Dick’s Sporting Goods, though Santa Rosa police are still determining the extent of the crimes, the department said in a news release Tuesday.

Santa Rosa police responded about 2:46 p.m. Monday to the Santa Rosa Dick’s Sporting Goods at 1975 Cleveland Ave. after employees reported seeing three people putting items into trash bags then leaving in a white Kia minivan.

Employees described the minivan, including its license plate number.

Soon after, an officer and the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office helicopter Henry-1 spotted the Kia driving south on Highway 101 near Hearn Avenue.

Responding deputies tried to pull over the minivan, but the driver, later identified as Roy Andrew Jr., 22, continued south, reaching speeds above 100 mph and crossing lanes.

Andrew was driving on the west shoulder of the road when the Kia crashed into a barrier then reared left, striking the front of another vehicle on the stretch between Cotati and Petaluma, according to a video posted by the Sheriff’s Office. A deputy vehicle then tapped the back of the Kia, causing it to spin around and stop.

All three people in the Kia suffered minor injuries in the initial collision. The driver of the other vehicle had unspecified injuries.

Authorities detained the individuals and found more than $5,800 in stolen merchandise from the Santa Rosa Dick’s location, clothing they were seen wearing in the store, and a black and pink loaded ghost gun in the vehicle, Sgt. Patricia Seffens said.

The minivan also was reportedly used in a retail theft in Sunnyvale, where about $75,000 to $100,000 was stolen, according to an Instagram post from the Sheriff’s Office.

The theft suspects were cleared by medical personnel for minor injuries and then booked into the Sonoma County jail in Santa Rosa.

Andrew, Brandon Owens, 23, and Heaven Henry, 20, are all suspected of organized retail theft, conspiracy, burglary, and carrying a concealed and loaded firearm.

Henry also was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest and giving a false name to an officer. And she had an arrest warrant for robbery and gun charges out of Alameda County.

Andrew is also suspected of some charges related to the vehicle pursuit, but specifics were not immediately available.

Owens had an outstanding felony arrest warrant for a burglary in Berkeley.

As of Tuesday morning, Owens and Andrew were not in custody, according to jail records.

Henry is being held in lieu of $45,000 bail. She is set to appear Wednesday morning in Sonoma County Superior Court in Santa Rosa.

