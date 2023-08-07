North Bay residents spotted mountain lions in Cotati, Petaluma and Yountville over the course of two days.

The first reports came in shortly after midnight out of Petaluma on Thursday.

Multiple people said they saw a mountain lion at a “close distance” moving through parking lots near a Kohl’s and the Home 2 Suites Hotel by the 1300 block of N. McDowell Boulevard, according to the Petaluma Police Department.

Hours later, around 6 a.m., the Cotati Police Department and wildlife professionals responded to calls about a mountain lion in a neighborhood off Myrtle Avenue. The animal was reportedly caught on home security cameras in the area.

Law enforcement and animal control were unable to locate the reported cat in each instance and weren’t sure if it was the same animal.

About 24 hours after, another mountain lion was sighted in Yountville near Jefferson Street and Madison Street on Friday.

“While mountain lion sightings are rare, they are native to the region and may occasionally venture close to residential areas,” a news release from the Napa County town of Yountville stated Friday.

Authorities advise several precautionary steps upon encountering a mountain lion:

Stay calm, and avoid approaching the animal.

Keep a safe distance and do not disturb it.

Maintain eye contact, try to make themselves look bigger by standing tall and raising their arms and back away slowly, rather than turning their backs and running.

Keep children and pets close and don’t leave them unattended, especially during dawn and dusk.

In January, a mountain lion attacked a 5-year-old boy on a hiking trail in San Mateo County, although such occurrences are extremely uncommon.

In the rare case where a mountain lion acts aggressively or approaches, experts say to make loud noises and throw objects to deter it from coming closer.

Report mountain lion sightings to the police. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife also has an online reporting system at apps.wildlife.ca.gov/wir.

