3 UCSF experts on why the Bay Area should not panic over the omicron COVID variant

The omicron variant of the coronavirus that spurred a new wave of cases in South Africa is popping up in a growing number of countries including Canada.

As news of this newest variant spreads and countries introduce a cascade of travel bans, Bay Area residents may be wondering how this latest development in the pandemic may impact them.

To answer questions, SFGATE checked in with three UC San Francisco experts: infectious diseases experts Dr. Peter Chin-Hong and Dr. Monica Gandhi and epidemiologist Dr. George Rutherford.

The underlying message from all three was that San Francisco Bay Area residents don't need to panic or cancel plans because of the variant. While scientists around the globe are racing to learn more about omicron, Rutherford said, "The preliminary news from South Africa is [omicron] is associated with milder disease. "

All three experts said the best thing Bay Area residents can do in response to omicron's worldwide spread is get vaccinated.

Q: Is the omicron variant in the Bay Area?

A: The consensus among the UCSF experts was that the omicron variant is either already here or, if it's not, it will be here soon.

"When a highly transmissible respiratory virus is found in multiple countries, as Omicron has been found, it is usually everywhere," Gandhi wrote in an email. "Therefore, I think it could be in the Bay Area and it is easy enough to detect since one of our main PCR tests can find it without genomic sequencing so the Bay Area will start looking now."

"I would not be shocked if it is already in the Bay Area for several reasons," Chin-Hong wrote in a message. "First, there is a lot of travel between countries in Southern Africa (primarily South Africa), and second, only about 5-10% of positive cases are sequenced at any time in the US and it takes 2-3 weeks to come back."

Q: Could omicron spur a holiday surge in the Bay Area?

A: Experts agree omicron is much less likely to spur a holiday surge in the well-vaccinated San Francisco Bay Area than in other parts of the state, country and world that have lower vaccination rates. The region's high vaccination rate is especially likely to prevent a dramatic increase in hospitalizations and deaths, they said.

"With a high vaccination rate in the Bay Area keeping people from getting serious disease, hospitalization and death, it is likely that our hospital resources will continue to be protected, but this may not be true in all parts of California (like the Central Valley) and all parts of the US," Chin-Hong said. "In some areas that relied on natural immunity, we do know that omicron is associated with a high rate of reinfection, so having had COVID naturally without vaccines may not be as protective."

Chin-Hong added: "At this point we do not know enough about this variant to confirm that it is really the true cause of the increase in cases in South Africa or merely associated via a local superspreading event. However, there are enough features of what we know so far to be concerned. With a high vaccination rate, including in adolescents and children aged 5-11, we may never see vaccinated people go to the hospital in droves with breakthrough infection locally. Also, people in the Bay Area are very 'COVID streetsmart' (masks when needed etc). Combined with public health measures that could be tightened temporarily, this will also serve to keep our curve in good shape."

Gandhi noted the impact of omicron in other countries where it has been detected can help provide clues to what will happen locally. In places like Portugal, Israel and Italy that have high vaccination rates like the Bay Area, the variant "has not seemed to have fueled a surge yet," she said.

"I think San Francisco Bay Area may never see an omicron surge with such high rates of vaccination locally," Gandhi noted. "Moreover, even with the delta variant, San Francisco saw an increase in cases, but, luckily, hospitalizations did not follow suit (or were largely 'uncoupled from cases') given our high vaccination rates."

Q: Should I cancel any upcoming travel plans?

A: Not if you're vaccinated, all three experts said.

"Even Dr. Francis Collins (head of the National Institute of Health) thinks the vaccines will work against Omicron so people should not cancel holiday plans (if vaccinated) over the new variant," Gandhi said. "President Biden just messaged this in a holiday message this morning to the US."

Chin-Hong agreed, but noted that unvaccinated individuals should avoid travel to high-surge areas.

Q: What's the best way to protect myself from omicron?

A: Get vaccinated, said all three UCSF scientists.

Gandhi emphasized that high-risk individuals (older, immunocompromised, medical conditions) or anyone in close contact with high-risk individuals get a booster.