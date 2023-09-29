30 years later, the memory of Polly Klaas lives on in Petaluma

Her abduction on Oct. 1, 1993, shocked and terrified people around the world.|
JENNIFER SAWHNEY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 29, 2023, 9:14AM

It was on Oct. 1, 1993, that Polly Hannah Klaas was kidnapped in her own bedroom by a strange man invading her house on Fourth Street.

To those following the story in the weeks that followed, between Polly’s abduction and the discovery of her body on Dec. 4 of that year, the tension was almost unbearable. And to an unprecedented degree, the horrifying developments were shared by people across the state, nation and world.

Everyone, it seemed, was holding their breath for the 12-year-old girl from Petaluma.

In the 30 years since, the memory of the girl whose kidnapping brought national attention to Petaluma remains very much alive here, in a town where residents used to leave their doors unlocked and children played outside with little supervision. That is not the case today, residents said.

“Nothing like that had ever happened before,” said Greg Jacobs, who was the assistant district attorney in Sonoma County at the time of Polly Klaas’ trial.

“Not only in Petaluma, but in probably almost any state of the union under those circumstances that the crime was committed. That is, taking a young child away from her bedroom, in the presence of two of her friends, while the mother was nearby in suburbia,” Jacobs said, adding that it was a stranger who did it – not a person connected to her.

Beyond the town of Petaluma, which at that time had a population of about 44,000, her disappearance sent ripples everywhere, spurring lasting changes to FBI protocols, new laws on the books, and an increased focus on child safety.

The sense of fear that started that day never quite went away, and even compounded. This week, Marc Klaas, Polly’s father, told the Argus-Courier that there’s a new challenge when it comes to children’s safety: the Internet.

He agreed with others – including Eddie Freyer, the lead FBI investigator on Polly’s case, and Raine Howe, executive director of the Petaluma-based Polly Klaas Foundation – in saying that the Internet presents new challenges to child safety, while at the same time helping in efforts to educate and share information on kidnapped children.

“We have kids that are online in their bedrooms talking to strangers who are luring them online, sometimes grooming them for months at a time, and talking them into leaving the safety of their homes with promises that are only going to be met with devastating consequences,” said Howe, whose organization provides free social media safety education to middle schools across Sonoma and Marin counties.

Marc Klaas echoed that, saying, “The whole predatory nature and anonymity that's afforded to bad people by the Internet has been a huge challenge to youth in today's society.”

Even so, “I think the state of kids today is probably much stronger than it was back in the mid-’90s,” said Klaas, who also founded a Sausalito-based nonprofit, KlaasKids Foundation, in 1994 to honor his daughter’s memory. It advocates for child safety and offers prevention and preparedness information for missing children, according to its website.

Polly’s disappearance had other ripple effects as well.

“After the case concluded and the dust settled,” the FBI recognized a need for kidnapping protocols, said FBI investigator Eddie Freyer, who was the lead investigator in the Polly Klaas case. Those protocols were later developed to cover the essential steps to be taken immediately after a kidnapping.

Eventually, he said, the protocols “became, and they remain today, kind of the blueprint, if you will, for not only federal agencies, but local agencies to respond to kidnapping cases as well as other major crimes.”

Now retired, Freyer travels internationally to share lessons learned from the Polly Klaas case. He’s presented the case study to law enforcement agencies as far away as Iraq and Algeria, he said.

“It’s a globally recognized case,” he said.

‘Three Strikes’ debate

Polly’s murder, along with the murder of Kimber Reynolds in Fresno, were the precursors to the so-called Three Strikes and You’re Out law passed by California voters in 1994. The law gave mandatory sentences, including life sentences, to defendants with two prior convictions for crimes considered serious or violent by the California Penal Code, according to Stanford’s Three Strikes Project.

Critics of the law considered it excessively harsh and it was reformed in 2012, when nearly 70% of California voters passed Proposition 36 to shorten sentences for non-serious, non-violent criminal offenses.

Meanwhile, the Amber Alert system, a national broadcast warning system for abducted children, and Megan’s Law, a California sex-offender registry, were created in the years after, further impacting the way society perceived and prosecuted crimes.

Locally, the Petaluma Police Department has seen improvements in the way it coordinates and shares information between law enforcement agencies, using technologies such as Computer Aided Dispatch systems to increase that efficiency, said Chief Ken Savano.

Efficient information reporting and sharing is “one of the most critical components” of quickly and safely locating a missing person, Savano said.

‘A way to honor Polly’

Though impacts of her murder rippled through California’s legal system, and made national attention, the narrative of what transpired isn’t present in the memory of all – with some locals needing clarity on who she was.

“I’ve heard of the story a little bit, but didn’t realize it was in Petaluma,” said Cody Chatelaine from Rohnert Park, who was 2 at the time of her disappearance.

Though Rocco Eustace was an adult when Polly disappeared, he first learned of Polly’s story from friends when he moved to Petaluma about a year ago, he said.

Still, around town there remain tangible remnants of Polly’s memory.

Of the most visible is the Polly Klaas Community Theater at 417 Western Ave., which opened its doors in January after the Polly Klaas Foundation bought the once-dilapidated former church from the city of Petaluma in 2020, said Raine Howe, who is executive director of the both the Polly Klaas Foundation and Polly Klaas Community Theater.

“It’s a way to honor Polly as a living child,” said Howe, noting that the theater has already hosted over 60 programs since it opened in November of last year.

The organization’s work to keep Polly’s memory alive continues with a three-fold approach to child safety, Howe said. Along with the social media training it provides, the foundation operates a missing children’s hotline – using the same phone number that it did when Polly went missing – and the local theater, which honors Polly’s love of theater.

Petaluma police have developed “incredibly valuable and longstanding relationships” with local organizations such as the Polly Klaas Foundation to assist with missing person cases, Savano said.

Marc Klaas started KlaasKids in 1994, with the goal “to create a legacy in Polly’s name that would be protective of children for generations to come,” he said. The organization supports families in search and rescue efforts, raises awareness on missing children and crime victims, and facilitates a no-cost child identification program that has reached over 1 million children, he said.

Soon, he added, the nonprofit will release a free search and rescue community training manual that includes three decades’ worth of knowledge.

Grief and fear

Though it’s been 30 years, many longtime residents can still recall the horrible shock of Polly’s disappearance, the newfound mistrust that resulted, and the collective heartbreak they felt.

Polly’s memory still brings tears to the eyes of then-Argus-Courier reporter Greg Cahill, who covered the case along with reporter Paula Harris.

“On a personal level, I still have a hard time talking about it,” he said before pausing to collect himself.

The Petaluma resident had young children at the time, he said, and he wanted to shield them from the news.

“They would go to school and their teachers would tell them things I didn’t want them to know. The whole community was saturated with this grief and fear and suspicion and it was challenging,” he said.

Today, Cahill doesn’t see many children playing on neighborhood streets like they once did. The sense of safety was shattered for young parents, he said.

“It was terrifying,” said Patty Norman, a Petaluma resident of 38 years. “I remember calling my mom and telling her I want to move. I remember her telling me, ‘Honey, this could happen anywhere. Look at how your town is responding.’”

Norman, who had a 5-year-old daughter at the time, recalled asking her husband to nail windows shut in their home in response to the news.

But then, despite the sadness and fear she felt, she saw the town come together.

"What’s come of it is a community that’s much tighter and more connected than other towns,“ she said.

For current City Council member Karen Nau, who has been a Petaluma resident for over 50 years and had three young children at the time of Polly’s disappearance, the event marked a significant change in the way people parented. The world as they knew it was gone, she said.

“We forbid our children to ride their bikes past where we could supervise. No more freedom to walk to the 7-Eleven two blocks away,” she said.

Before the kidnapping, children had the freedom to attend public events without their parents “watching every move, then this happened. We made sure we had our eyes on the children at all times. No more playing in the front yard unsupervised,” she said.

The awful event, happening as it did in a quiet town like Petaluma, told people that it could happen anywhere, said Jacobs, the assistant district attorney.

“The stories of the boogeyman could be true,” he said. “Someone could sneak into your house at night and abduct your child.”

You can reach Staff Writer Jennifer Sawhney at 707-521-5346 or jennifer.sawhney@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @sawhney_media.

