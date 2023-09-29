30 years later, the memory of Polly Klaas lives on in Petaluma

It was on Oct. 1, 1993, that Polly Hannah Klaas was kidnapped in her own bedroom by a strange man invading her house on Fourth Street.

To those following the story in the weeks that followed, between Polly’s abduction and the discovery of her body on Dec. 4 of that year, the tension was almost unbearable. And to an unprecedented degree, the horrifying developments were shared by people across the state, nation and world.

Everyone, it seemed, was holding their breath for the 12-year-old girl from Petaluma.

In the 30 years since, the memory of the girl whose kidnapping brought national attention to Petaluma remains very much alive here, in a town where residents used to leave their doors unlocked and children played outside with little supervision. That is not the case today, residents said.

“Nothing like that had ever happened before,” said Greg Jacobs, who was the assistant district attorney in Sonoma County at the time of Polly Klaas’ trial.

“Not only in Petaluma, but in probably almost any state of the union under those circumstances that the crime was committed. That is, taking a young child away from her bedroom, in the presence of two of her friends, while the mother was nearby in suburbia,” Jacobs said, adding that it was a stranger who did it – not a person connected to her.

Beyond the town of Petaluma, which at that time had a population of about 44,000, her disappearance sent ripples everywhere, spurring lasting changes to FBI protocols, new laws on the books, and an increased focus on child safety.

The sense of fear that started that day never quite went away, and even compounded. This week, Marc Klaas, Polly’s father, told the Argus-Courier that there’s a new challenge when it comes to children’s safety: the Internet.

He agreed with others – including Eddie Freyer, the lead FBI investigator on Polly’s case, and Raine Howe, executive director of the Petaluma-based Polly Klaas Foundation – in saying that the Internet presents new challenges to child safety, while at the same time helping in efforts to educate and share information on kidnapped children.

“We have kids that are online in their bedrooms talking to strangers who are luring them online, sometimes grooming them for months at a time, and talking them into leaving the safety of their homes with promises that are only going to be met with devastating consequences,” said Howe, whose organization provides free social media safety education to middle schools across Sonoma and Marin counties.

Marc Klaas echoed that, saying, “The whole predatory nature and anonymity that's afforded to bad people by the Internet has been a huge challenge to youth in today's society.”

Even so, “I think the state of kids today is probably much stronger than it was back in the mid-’90s,” said Klaas, who also founded a Sausalito-based nonprofit, KlaasKids Foundation, in 1994 to honor his daughter’s memory. It advocates for child safety and offers prevention and preparedness information for missing children, according to its website.

Polly’s disappearance had other ripple effects as well.

“After the case concluded and the dust settled,” the FBI recognized a need for kidnapping protocols, said FBI investigator Eddie Freyer, who was the lead investigator in the Polly Klaas case. Those protocols were later developed to cover the essential steps to be taken immediately after a kidnapping.

Eventually, he said, the protocols “became, and they remain today, kind of the blueprint, if you will, for not only federal agencies, but local agencies to respond to kidnapping cases as well as other major crimes.”

Now retired, Freyer travels internationally to share lessons learned from the Polly Klaas case. He’s presented the case study to law enforcement agencies as far away as Iraq and Algeria, he said.

“It’s a globally recognized case,” he said.

‘Three Strikes’ debate

Polly’s murder, along with the murder of Kimber Reynolds in Fresno, were the precursors to the so-called Three Strikes and You’re Out law passed by California voters in 1994. The law gave mandatory sentences, including life sentences, to defendants with two prior convictions for crimes considered serious or violent by the California Penal Code, according to Stanford’s Three Strikes Project.

Critics of the law considered it excessively harsh and it was reformed in 2012, when nearly 70% of California voters passed Proposition 36 to shorten sentences for non-serious, non-violent criminal offenses.

Meanwhile, the Amber Alert system, a national broadcast warning system for abducted children, and Megan’s Law, a California sex-offender registry, were created in the years after, further impacting the way society perceived and prosecuted crimes.