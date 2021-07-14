32 acre wind-driven wildfire burning in west Marin County, 60% contained

Cal Fire and Marin County fire personnel stopped forward progression of 32.6 acres wind-driven brush fire 60% contained in west Marin County Wednesday afternoon.

The Marin County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that the fire, named the Dolcini fire, began near Point Reyes-Petaluma Road between Novato Boulevard Nicasio Valley Road and was about 3 acres as of 2 p.m.

The fire, in the area of Rocky Hill, had spread 32 acres within an hour due to 10 mph westerly winds towards the top of Hicks Mountain, according to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office.

By 3:30 p.m. the fire was 20% contained and entirely on the west-side of Point-Reyes-Petaluma Road and 12 miles west of downtown Novato.

By 5 p.m. firefighters had stopped forward progression of the fire and had it 60% contained, according to the Marin County Fire Department in a Tweet.

No structures were threatened, according to the tweet, and no evacuations were ordered, but the Marin County Sheriff’s Office asked residents to avoid the area.

More than 70 firefighters were battled the fire Wednesday afternoon, with Cal Fire, the Novato Fire District, The Nicasio Volunteer Fire Department and Skywalker Ranch Fire Brigade helping.

Pt Reyes-Petaluma Rd was closed between Novato Boulevard and Nicasio Valley Road, according to the California Highway Patrol’s incident log.

Multiple air resources were called to the fire, according to the FlightRadar24 website, including air tankers that dropped water and retardant, fire cameras showed.

An air tanker drops retardant near the Dolcini fire, which began the afternoon of July 14, 2021, in dry vegetation near Point Reyes-Petaluma Road between Nicasio Valley Road and Novato Boulevard in Marin County. (ALERT Wildfire)

The fire started at the side of Point-Reyes-Petaluma Road and the cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to the Marin County Fire Department.

Crews remained at the scene Wednesday afternoon to continue containing the fire and extinguishing any flare-ups, the department said.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Alana Minkler at 707-521-5224 or alana.minkler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @alana_minkler.