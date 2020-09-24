4 candidates vie for 2 school board seats

The coronavirus pandemic has created a school year like no other with students facing online distance learning for at least the rest of the fall semester.

Social justice movements that have gained national attention demanding more racial equality have also permeated Petaluma City Schools as students and faculty strive for a culture of inclusion.

The COVID-19 shutdown has also laid bare inequities in student achievement and access to technology that parallel socio-economic divisions.

In these uncertain times for Petaluma students, four candidates with extensive education experience are vying for two seats on the Petaluma Joint Union High School District board, each hoping to lead the district through the crisis.

Incumbent school board members Ellen Webster and Sheldon Gen appear on the November ballot alongside challengers Linda Judah and Carol Ann Street.

Webster, 65, has only served one term on the city’s largest school board but she is the current president and most experienced member. She was first elected in 2016 along with Frank Lynch. After three longtime incumbents were ousted in 2018 and the death of Lynch a year later, she found herself in the senior role.

“I feel like I’ve sat on two different school boards,” Webster said. “I spent the first two years learning, then I found myself the veteran.”

A former Tomales High School teacher with 30 years of experience, she said she wants to work on reopening schools safely. She said she is proud of the board’s decision to partner with Circle Up, a social justice consultant to work on equity issues. She is in the process of becoming a Circle Up trainer.

Webster, a grandmother of two district students, has also spent time in Sacramento lobbying for school funding.

“I have a passion for Petaluma City Schools,” she said. “I want to follow through on some of the stuff we have started. We’re going in a really good direction.”

This is the first campaign for public office for Linda Judah, 52, a former Petaluma High School science teacher who currently works for the U.S. Census. Born and raised in the Petaluma area, she studied in Paris before earning bachelor’s and master’s degrees from San Francisco State University.

A mother of a high school student, Judah is running on a four part platform to transform the district. Her plan includes holding district staff accountable and making board members more accessible to the community; dismantling what she said was systemic racism in Petaluma schools; inspiring future leaders to be civically engaged; and supporting the community.

“I am running for our students,” she said. “They deserve better than what they are getting.”

She said she supports teachers and was “dismayed” at the board’s 7.4% raise for Superintendent Gary Callahan last year.

Judah said that her commitment to social justice sets her apart from the other candidates.

“I’m committed to making changes,” she said. “The current board had made some progress, but we’re still not where we need to be.”

The other incumbent in the race, Sheldon Gen, didn’t win his seat in an election. He was appointed to the board to fill Lynch’s seat after a thorough vetting process. The 54-year-old son of Chinese immigrants is a father of two students in the school district.

Gen, who teaches public policy at San Francisco State University, has lived on Petaluma’s east side for 11 years. He said pandemic recovery and school reopening is the biggest challenge the school board faces.

“Public health drives the situation of when we can reopen, and it isn’t looking good right now,” he said. “The ultimate question is when we can return to schools. We don’t know.”

As distance learning continues, Gen pointed to actions the district has taken to distribute WiFi hotspots for students without online access at home. The district also set up a learning pod a McDowell Elementary to serve students that need more personal instruction.

“I bring a holistic view to the board as a parent, as a teacher, as the spouse of a teacher,” he said. “This is what I think about all day long. I’m enmeshed in educational issues.”

Carol Ann Street, 76, is longtime teacher who retired from Petaluma Junior High School last year. She said she knew she wanted to be a teacher since 4th grade.

“I always loved being with the kids,” she said. “The kids are the most important part about our community. I want to put children and teachers first.”

The grandmother of six formerly served two terms on the Cinnabar School District board. She acknowledged the challenge of reopening schools safely, and she called for a measured approach.

“As the pandemic goes on, we shouldn’t rush to put children back into classrooms,” she said. “If we rush into it, we’re not doing a service to our community.”

She admitted that she is not familiar with the district’s budget, and she said the district is doing a good job with diversity training. A leader in the Petaluma Tennis Association, she described herself as “a mother, a teacher, a friend.”

The top two voter getters in the Nov. 3 election will win seats on the school board that represents 7,500 Petaluma students.

