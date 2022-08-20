5 DUI arrests Friday night in Petaluma; 3 during enhanced patrols

Petaluma police officers made a total of five DUI arrests Friday night, three of them resulting in “saturation patrols” conducted by two officers between 10:30 p.m. and 3 a.m.

During that same period, officers also arrested two more drivers on suspected DUI violations.

In one of the five arrests, a 21-year-old driver was reportedly driving his vehicle on all four rims, swerving “all over the road and going about 12 miles per hour,” according to a police statement.

Police said the driver may have struck a raised curb; they’re investigating the possibility that he also crashed into another vehicle. The other four drivers were arrested after they were stopped for vehicle code violations and found to be under the influence.

The Petaluma Police Department has made 170 DUI arrests since Jan. 1, nearly twice as many arrests made during the same period last year.

Police said impaired driving is not just alcohol-related as some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. Though medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under their influence is illegal, police said.

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties and suspension of their driver’s license, police said.

