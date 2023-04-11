Five Sonoma County residents were arrested Monday afternoon on suspicion of multiple drug charges following a monthslong investigation, police said.

Detectives with the Santa Rosa Police Department served search warrants Monday to five properties associated with suspects involved in a local fentanyl drug trafficking organization, according to a news release from the department.

The warrants were served at properties in the 200 block of Richmond Drive in Santa Rosa, the 3000 block of Ross Road in Graton, the 1100 block of Hailey Court in Rohnert Park, the 7900 block of Shira Street in Windsor and the 400 block of Duncan Drive in Windsor.

During the searches, police collectively found about 1200 suspected fentanyl pills and arrested five suspects, according to the release.

Police will not know the specific contents of each pill until lab tests have concluded, Santa Rosa police Sgt. Kevin Naugle said.

The “counterfeit pills” had the identical shape, color and markings of the prescribed opioid oxycodone. This tactic of disguising fentanyl as prescribed medications is used by narcotics traffickers to target people suffering from chronic pain or who are already addicted to opioids, according to the release.

Officers also located about $3,000 in cash at the residences in Santa Rosa and Rohnert Park along with a revolver and ammunition in Rohnert Park, Naugle said.

The five suspects arrested on suspicion of conspiracy and possessing drugs for sale were Mohammed Latrache, 19, of Santa Rosa; Cristiana Sanchez, 19, of Santa Rosa; Hamzah Latrache, 19, of Windsor; Michael Burke, 23, of Graton; and Kobe Williams, 22, of Rohnert Park.

Williams was also suspected of having drugs while possessing a firearm and tampering with the serial number on a gun because police found the revolver at his residence, Naugle said.

They were each booked into the Sonoma County jail Monday night with bail set at $800,000. All suspects remained in jail as of Tuesday afternoon.

