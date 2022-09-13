550 cows, 4 children and 900 acres: This year’s Dairy of the Year honor goes to Silacci Dairy in Petaluma

It’s almost been a month since Jessica and Ben Silacci were awarded Sonoma County Fair’s Outstanding Dairy of the Year, but the gravitas of receiving such an honor hasn’t faded.

The Silacci family dairy is the last along a stretch of Lakeville Highway in Petaluma that once held seven sprawling dairies. It’s been in operation for over 100 years, previously owned by Ben Silacci’s grandfather and great uncle.

Jessica and Ben Silacci purchased the farm in 2012 from Dan Silacci and began transitioning the operation into an organic dairy. One year later, they began shipping milk to Straus Family Creamery in Petaluma.

For the Silaccis, dairy farming is a way of life. Together they are raising four boys and 550 cows and heifers.

“It’s hard — don’t get me wrong. There are some days where it’s like, we don’t know why we’re doing it,” Jessica Silacci said. “But most of the days we’re like, this is why we do it.”

The home ranch is on 300 acres but the family rents additional properties, managing around 900 acres total. The Silaccis run the dairy along with Ben’s custom farming and harvesting business, farming for other locations in Sonoma and Marin counties.

“The cows are mine and the equipment is his. I’m the cow person and he’s the equipment person, so it’s a really good partnership because I love my cows,” Jessica Silacci said. “(Cows) are my passion; what I do and really enjoy, and he loves equipment.

“I can’t exist without him and he can’t exist without me.”

The Silaccis are also passionate about the environment, with a lot of their focus being on regenerative farming.

“They are interested in regenerative farming, carbon sequestration, and improving soil health. Being the best stewards of the land they can possibly be is key to their long-term success as dairy farmers,” said the Sonoma County Fair panel that presented the Silaccis with their award. “Ben and Jessica feel fortunate to raise their young children on a working farm and carry on a family tradition.”

A recent grant from Zero Foodprint has allowed the farm to add a riparian area to its property, used to enhance and protect aquatic resources. The Silaccis are planting trees and native plants and using a solar pump for irrigation.

Along with running the business, the couple also raises four boys, ages 1, 5, 7 and 9. As fourth generation farmers, the Silaccis know the perks of growing up around agriculture.

“They work on the farm alongside us; they have chores and responsibilities. They’re learning how to operate equipment, run power tools, they have projects,” Jessica said. “They’re just like little worker bees; it’s a huge playground for them.”

Both Jessica and Ben come from a lineage of diligent workers. Ben Silacci started working at his father’s dairy farm right after college. Jessica’s grandfather was a herdsman and her mother grew up on a farm. Her father immigrated from the Azores, off the coast of Portugal, to Sonoma County at around age 16. He has worked at McNear Brick and Block in San Rafael for decades and, now in his 70s, is still working today.

“So, it’s just like we’re genetically programmed to work,” she said.

Jessica grew up on a not-for-profit farm, which she lovingly called a “funny farm,” in Petaluma. Her parents owned a few animals and she got her first heifer, Dixie, in her youth through 4-H.

“It just went crazy from there. I tell everyone it’s my 4-H project gone wild,” Jessica said. “I started with one calf, and by the time I was in my early 20s, I probably owned 30-40 animals.”

The Silaccis have a rainbow herd, including the five major dairy cow breeds. They have brown Swiss, milking Shorthorn, Ayrshire, Holstein and Jersey, which are proudly shown at county fairs.

“I’ve always wanted cows in my life, and I’ve always had cows in my life,” Jessica said. “It would be weird to not have cows in my life.”

When the Silaccis aren’t at the ranch, they can usually be seen at the race tracks as their boys race cars built by their father.

But at the end of the day, the family returns home to their cows.

“It’s not work,” Jessica said. “It’s a way of life.”

Emma Molloy is an intern for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at emma.molloy@pressdemocrat.com.