6 arrested Thanksgiving eve during period of increased police presence in Petaluma

Six people were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence the night before Thanksgiving, following a night of increased police presence in downtown Petaluma.

Twelve additional Petaluma Police Department officers were stationed downtown because of the anticipated larger crowds in bars before the holiday. Half were assigned to patrol and half were specifically looking for individuals suspected of driving while intoxicated.

The six officers focused on DUI enforcement pulled over 72 vehicles between 4 p.m. Wednesday and 4 a.m. Thursday. Six individuals were arrested after the traffic stops and 25 were given citations for other alleged infractions.

The DUI saturation patrol was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

