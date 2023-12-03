After assigning four police officers to “DUI Saturation Patrol” on Saturday night, the Petaluma Police Department wound up having a busy shift.

Six drivers were arrested on suspicion of alcohol-related charges between 7 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. that night. Three of them had blood-alcohol levels of 0.16% or higher — more than twice the legal limit, officials said.

Another motorist was described as a 20-year-old whose blood-alcohol level was recorded at 0.06% after they were observed drinking an alcoholic beverage while driving, police said.

Officers arrested another driver after their vehicle crashed into a power pole on Lakeville Street, then into a guard rail. The crash knocked out electricity at the Petaluma Outlets to Lakeville Street and in surrounding neighborhoods.

The deployments were part of the Petaluma Police Department’s ongoing Selective Traffic Enforcement Program, which directs patrol officers to specifically look for impaired drivers.

The program is funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.