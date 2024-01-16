6 things taxpayers should know about Sonoma County government’s staffing crisis

A six-month Press Democrat investigation into staffing shortages in Sonoma County government has found the struggle to recruit, train and retain workers is undermining critical public services for residents. Here are six key findings.|
EMMA MURPHY AND MARTIN ESPINOZA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 16, 2024, 3:56PM
Updated 3 hours ago

Share your story

How to reach us

Press Democrat reporters Emma Murphy and Martin Espinoza are continuing to cover the fallout of Sonoma County’s staffing shortages.

Here is how to contact them:

Emma Murphy: 707-521-5228 or emma.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @murphreports

Martin Espinoza: 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @pressreno

A six-month Press Democrat investigation into staffing shortages in Sonoma County government found the struggle to recruit, train and retain workers is undermining critical public services for residents.

Here are six key findings of the investigation:

1) Sonoma County government is dealing with unsustainable workforce shortages

The gaping holes in the county’s workforce cut across departments. In an August snapshot, 13% of jobs were vacant, making for the highest staffing deficit in at least four years — and likely since the Great Recession a decade and a half ago, say county officials. A deeper dive into the county’s employment rosters reveals some departments and divisions are battling staffing shortages with vacancy rates for key positions ranging from 25% to over 41% — thresholds that are unsustainable, officials say.

2) The shortages are prompting mounting overtime costs for taxpayers

County overtime costs have soared as remaining employees struggle under immense workloads and marathon workweeks to prop up services. Overtime pay totaled $88.9 million between 2020 and 2023, when county employees logged an average of 320,640 overtime hours annually, a workload roughly equal to that of 154 full-time workers.

3) Understaffing impacts a litany of services the county provides to residents

Without adequate staffing, the roster of pending CalFresh applications for government food assistance is backing up. That list had grown to 3,300 people by Nov. 30, a 71% jump since 2019, with economic assistance workers averaging nearly three months to process each of those applications.

Clients line up early on a Monday morning at Sonoma County’s economic assistance center on Paulin Drive in Santa Rosa where short staffing has impacted wait times. Photo taken Monday, Oct. 2, 2023. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)
Clients line up early on a Monday morning at Sonoma County’s economic assistance center on Paulin Drive in Santa Rosa where short staffing has impacted wait times. Photo taken Monday, Oct. 2, 2023. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

Staffing at the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport has not kept up with rapid growth in recent years, putting employees and the public in potentially hazardous situations, according to the union representing key employees.

In 2018, the Sonoma County Assessor’s Office lost permanent positions to budget cuts, which left the remaining employees facing a growing backlog of property assessments that have been piling up since the 2017 North Bay wildfires. The delay has the potential to affect tens of thousands of property owners countywide.

4) People in mental health crises are being shut out of the county’s emergency psychiatric facility because of low staffing

Sonoma County’s primary mental health site, the 24-hour, 7-day-a-week Crisis Stabilization Unit in Santa Rosa, has been hobbled by a staffing shortage that has sharply reduced or limited patient intake for years. Roughly half of the 16 beds at the facility often sit empty.

Patient rooms are monitored by video at Sonoma County’s Crisis Stabilization Unit where chronic short staffing has reduced the number of beds available at the unit, impacting care and wait times for patients in need of emergency psychiatric care, and creating stressful situations for the limited staff working at the unit in Santa Rosa. Photo taken Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)
Patient rooms are monitored by video at Sonoma County’s Crisis Stabilization Unit where chronic short staffing has reduced the number of beds available at the unit, impacting care and wait times for patients in need of emergency psychiatric care, and creating stressful situations for the limited staff working at the unit in Santa Rosa. Photo taken Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

As a result, psychiatric patients that would otherwise be transferred to the facility take up limited space in local emergency departments, including Providence Memorial Santa Rosa hospital, where patient care is often squeezed out into hallways, waiting rooms and other available space.

5) High job vacancies and employee leaves of absence at the Sonoma County jail are adversely affecting deputies and inmates

The county jail faces some of the worst staffing shortages among all departments. In August, 47 of the budgeted 180 full-time correctional deputy positions were vacant and another 30 correctional deputies were out on injury leave, effectively ballooning the vacancy rate to a staggering 43%, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Crushing mandatory overtime for correction deputies — up to 110 hours a month, on top of their typical 160 hours — has dwindled their ranks.

A jail correctional officer and medic check on an inmate in a holding cell in the booking area of the Sonoma County jail in Santa Rosa where deputies are enduring crushing overtime. Photo taken Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)
A jail correctional officer and medic check on an inmate in a holding cell in the booking area of the Sonoma County jail in Santa Rosa where deputies are enduring crushing overtime. Photo taken Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

The county has sought to address the workload by transferring dozens of inmates to other jails and shore up the workforce through temporary reassignments of patrol deputies.

But increased safety lockdowns and reduced daily out-of-cell time for inmates, some of whom are kept in cells for as long as 23 hours a day, have resulted in a spike in formal inmate complaints, up 87% through August 2023 over 2022.

6) ‘Perfect storm’ of disasters, retirements and economics is behind Sonoma County’s staffing crisis

Years of calamitous disasters in the county — wildfires and floods — coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic, runaway housing costs and a tsunami of employees aging out of the workforce are some of the biggest factors in what many officials and employees described as a “perfect storm” overwhelming many county departments.

Sonoma County Behavioral Health Services hosted its first ever job fair Thursday November 9, 2023, for behavioral health specialists, one of the county positions where staff vacancies are most acute. The job fair marks the county's latest "full court press" to recruit new hires and provide relief to current employees. Attendees toured the county campus, met staff, and learned about all the advantages of working for Sonoma County Behavioral Health. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)
Sonoma County Behavioral Health Services hosted its first ever job fair Thursday November 9, 2023, for behavioral health specialists, one of the county positions where staff vacancies are most acute. The job fair marks the county's latest "full court press" to recruit new hires and provide relief to current employees. Attendees toured the county campus, met staff, and learned about all the advantages of working for Sonoma County Behavioral Health. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

Read stories from the series at pdne.ws/3RXdVH2.

Look for more stories in the coming weeks about the fallout on the county’s 4,400-member workforce, the largest in the North Bay, and attempts being made to curb the staffing crisis.

Share your story

How to reach us

Press Democrat reporters Emma Murphy and Martin Espinoza are continuing to cover the fallout of Sonoma County’s staffing shortages.

Here is how to contact them:

Emma Murphy: 707-521-5228 or emma.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @murphreports

Martin Espinoza: 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @pressreno

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:
  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor