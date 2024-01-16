Here is how to contact them:

Press Democrat reporters Emma Murphy and Martin Espinoza are continuing to cover the fallout of Sonoma County’s staffing shortages.

A six-month Press Democrat investigation into staffing shortages in Sonoma County government found the struggle to recruit, train and retain workers is undermining critical public services for residents.

Here are six key findings of the investigation:

1) Sonoma County government is dealing with unsustainable workforce shortages

The gaping holes in the county’s workforce cut across departments. In an August snapshot, 13% of jobs were vacant, making for the highest staffing deficit in at least four years — and likely since the Great Recession a decade and a half ago, say county officials. A deeper dive into the county’s employment rosters reveals some departments and divisions are battling staffing shortages with vacancy rates for key positions ranging from 25% to over 41% — thresholds that are unsustainable, officials say.

2) The shortages are prompting mounting overtime costs for taxpayers

County overtime costs have soared as remaining employees struggle under immense workloads and marathon workweeks to prop up services. Overtime pay totaled $88.9 million between 2020 and 2023, when county employees logged an average of 320,640 overtime hours annually, a workload roughly equal to that of 154 full-time workers.

3) Understaffing impacts a litany of services the county provides to residents

Without adequate staffing, the roster of pending CalFresh applications for government food assistance is backing up. That list had grown to 3,300 people by Nov. 30, a 71% jump since 2019, with economic assistance workers averaging nearly three months to process each of those applications.

Clients line up early on a Monday morning at Sonoma County’s economic assistance center on Paulin Drive in Santa Rosa where short staffing has impacted wait times. Photo taken Monday, Oct. 2, 2023. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

Staffing at the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport has not kept up with rapid growth in recent years, putting employees and the public in potentially hazardous situations, according to the union representing key employees.

In 2018, the Sonoma County Assessor’s Office lost permanent positions to budget cuts, which left the remaining employees facing a growing backlog of property assessments that have been piling up since the 2017 North Bay wildfires. The delay has the potential to affect tens of thousands of property owners countywide.

4) People in mental health crises are being shut out of the county’s emergency psychiatric facility because of low staffing

Sonoma County’s primary mental health site, the 24-hour, 7-day-a-week Crisis Stabilization Unit in Santa Rosa, has been hobbled by a staffing shortage that has sharply reduced or limited patient intake for years. Roughly half of the 16 beds at the facility often sit empty.

Patient rooms are monitored by video at Sonoma County’s Crisis Stabilization Unit where chronic short staffing has reduced the number of beds available at the unit, impacting care and wait times for patients in need of emergency psychiatric care, and creating stressful situations for the limited staff working at the unit in Santa Rosa. Photo taken Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. (Chad Surmick / The Press Democrat)

As a result, psychiatric patients that would otherwise be transferred to the facility take up limited space in local emergency departments, including Providence Memorial Santa Rosa hospital, where patient care is often squeezed out into hallways, waiting rooms and other available space.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/zj9cIJi6tSQ">Click here to view this embed</a>.

5) High job vacancies and employee leaves of absence at the Sonoma County jail are adversely affecting deputies and inmates

The county jail faces some of the worst staffing shortages among all departments. In August, 47 of the budgeted 180 full-time correctional deputy positions were vacant and another 30 correctional deputies were out on injury leave, effectively ballooning the vacancy rate to a staggering 43%, according to the Sheriff’s Office.