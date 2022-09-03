7 DUI arrests, 5 collisions in Petaluma on first day of Labor Day weekend

Labor Day weekend in Petaluma began Friday with seven DUI arrests and five collisions, according to authorities.

Petaluma Police Department officers responded during the day Friday to two hit-and-run crashes, two collisions that damaged property and one vehicle rollover, which resulted in minor injuries, the agency said.

Officers then arrested seven people on suspicion of DUI between 5:30 p.m. Friday and 2:30 a.m. Saturday within the city during a saturation patrol, part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Association Impaired Driving Labor Day Campaign.

“Although impaired driving is dangerous and prevalent year-round, the end of summer and Labor Day Weekend period are particularly deadly on the roadways of California,” the department said in a Saturday news release. “The Petaluma Police Department wants to remind the community about the dangers of drunk and impaired driving.”

First-time offenders charged with a DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license, according to the department.

The Labor Day DUI campaign continues through Monday. Since the campaign’s start Aug. 17, Petaluma police have made 19 DUI arrests, an increase of five arrests from the same period last year.

