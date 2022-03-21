7-hour car ride brings stolen cat Nubbins home to Boyes Hot Springs

Outside of the Seal Beach Police Station last week, Nubbins, the internationally-known cat taken in November by guests of a Sonoma Valley vacation rental, was finally returned to her local owner.

On March 14, Virginia Farrell made a round trip to Orange County, traveling 800 miles in 14 hours, to retrieve her beloved pet. After Farrell and her husband, Troy, filed suit against the Southern California couple who took the cat, a Sonoma County judge ordered Nubbins be returned to their custody while the civil case unfolds.

The hand off was the first contact between pet and owner following Nubbins’ disappearance over Thanksgiving weekend from the Farrells’ Railroad Avenue neighborhood. Upon returning home, Virginia Farrell unzipped the cat’s crate, picked her up and held her close to her chest as Troy Farrell reached over to pet her.

“My goodness, where have you been? You were kidnapped,” Troy Farrell said to Nubbins.

Nubbins’ “odyssey,” as Troy Farrell called it, unfolded across California news outlets, even in British tabloids, and required the work of the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department and a local judge to bring home the kidnapped cat.

Farrell v. Wakefield

In a Sonoma County courtroom on March 11, the Farrells and James Wakefield, who was accused of taking Nubbins, sat awaiting a judge’s decision as to whom should keep the cat while the lawsuit progressed.

The two sides submitted a trove of documents presenting their evidence, along with testimony from family, friends and neighbors who attested to their care and love for the cat.

“She had previously been an outdoor cat, but over time she began to regularly sleep inside of my home, even at night. My wife and I feel like she adopted us,” Troy Farrell wrote in support for a writ of possession, an order by the court to assist an owner of recovering their property. “(Wakefield) wrote a letter back in which he still refused to return her and said we would have to utilize the court system to regain possession.”

Supporting letters for Wakefield attempted to frame the Farrells as neglectful owners who rarely took care of Nubbins, adding that if the cat were returned to its outdoor life, she would be in danger.

“There was a small cat that was adamant about coming into the house (the Sonoma vacation rental). She was quite friendly and seemed to act like she belonged inside,” Wakefield wrote in a declaration for writ of possession. “Although it would disappoint us terribly to be forced to put her back in the environment we know she lived in, if that is the court’s order, we would obey it.”

Other letters of support from his family describe Wakefield and his wife as devout Christians who volunteer at a youth group for disabled children , adding they have “been the best animal parent I know,” said Chris Yerkes, Wakefield’s son.

During trial, attorneys for either side attempted to poke holes in one another’s evidence, with Wakefield’s lawyer, Shiobhan Bishop, questioning the well-being of a cat living outdoors.

Likewise, the Farrells’ attorney, Magdalena McQuilla, argued the couple had incurred emotional distress as a result of Wakefield’s actions, not only from the initial abduction of Nubbins, but also through Wakefield’s continued effort to withhold the cat, despite knowledge of a microchip linking ownership to them.

Following arguments, Superior Court Judge Rene Chouteau said emotional harm would be inflicted upon both parties regardless of where Nubbins was placed, but the Farrells were her original owners and should have possession. Likewise, protracted ownership of Nubbins for the Wakefields would only create more emotional damage for the likeliest result of the case, Chouteau said.

There is “substantial probability that in trial the Farrells would be returned the cat” permanently, Chouteau said.

“It is not my understanding that an outside cat does not imply ownership... Deprivation of contact with the animals is the harm to the owner that is not necessarily harm to the pet,” Chouteau said. “Although it may be, we're not cat psychologists here.”

The Farrells prevailed in court that day, and remarked they were feeling hopeful.

Though the judge’s ruling is only temporary during the course of the trial, the couple is one step closer to the permanent ownership of Nubbins. The next court appearance is set for June 28 for a court management conference.

On a clear Monday night back in Sonoma, Troy Farrell informed Nubbins of her epic status.

“You’re viral. You’re a legend,” Troy Farrell said to Nubbins. “You’re Nubbins the cat. You’re famous worldwide, including New Zealand.”

Contact Chase Hunter at chase.hunter@sonomanews.com and follow @Chase_HunterB on Twitter.