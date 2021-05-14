70% of Sonoma County now at least partially vaccinated

More than 500,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine have now been administered in Sonoma County, and 70% of county residents age 16 and older have received at least one dose of vaccine, health officials announced Friday.

The county added to the eligible pool about 23,300 children in the age range of 12-15 on Thursday, but a small percentage of them have been immunized.

This newest age group found widespread vaccine availability when it became eligible, a much different scenario than other age tiers encountered over the past four months.

The total of 501,138 doses administered now exceeds the county’s total population of 499,772. Sonoma County has outpaced the state and most of the nation in vaccinating its residents.

“The truly remarkable progress we are making in getting shots in arms is a reflection of the tireless work over the past five months by our dedicated network of health care providers and community leaders and volunteers in our County,” said Lynda Hopkins, chair of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors.

As of Friday, a total of 287,423 County residents have received at least one dose of the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines. And 227,381, or 55% of the population 16 and older, are fully vaccinated. Meanwhile, 90 percent of those 70 and older have received at least one dose, with nearly 80 percent fully vaccinated.

With vaccine supply healthy, the county’s focus now turns to equity measures — in particular, ensuring Sonoma County’s Latino population is being served — and working on lingering pockets of vaccine hesitancy.

The county recently announced the addition of a mobile unit for pop-up vaccination clinics, and many fixed-site clinics are now accepting walk-ins.

Residents can make vaccine appointments through the myturn.ca.gov web site. Residents who need help making an appointment are encouraged to call the County COVID-19 hotline at 707-565-4667.