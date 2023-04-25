Nine people were rescued Sunday after being swept away in high winds near a Marin County beach, officials said Monday.

The rescue took place at an unspecified time near Lawson’s Landing in Dillon Beach, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, which assisted in the rescue.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.petaluma360.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.966015&lat=38.2454282&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Officials were called out to a report of “boaters in distress” and the Sheriff’s Office’s helicopter, Henry 1, arrived at the scene to help.

Its crew lowered a tactical flight officer to pick up one of the victims, who was taken to nearby Marin County firefighters.

The eight other victims were found on a remote beach and brought to safety, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

No injuries were reported.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi