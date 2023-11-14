A 90-year-old woman died Monday after her vehicle crashed into the back of an SUV during busy traffic on Highway 101 in Petaluma, authorities said.

The woman was driving north on the highway south of East Washington Street at 4:42 p.m. when her Honda CR-V rammed into a Land Rover Range Rover, a California Highway Patrol-Santa Rosa news release said. Officials said the woman was driving faster than the flow of traffic.

The woman was taken by ambulance to Petaluma Valley Hospital with major injuries. She later died at the facility.

She will be identified by the Sonoma County Coroner Unit after her family has been notified.

The driver of the Range Rover had minor to moderate injuries and was taken to Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

Anyone with information on the crash is encouraged to call the CHP-Santa Rosa office at 707-588-1400.

