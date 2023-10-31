For more on Halloween in Sonoma County, go here .

North Bay trick-or-treaters may have to slip on a jacket or add layers under their costume tonight, according to the National Weather Service.

Conditions are expected to be fairly mild leading into the early evening, with temperatures dropping to about the low 70s just before 6 p.m. But after skies darken a few minutes later they will be in the 60s in the North Bay valleys, said Brayden Murdoch, meteorologist with the weather service’s Monterey office.

“It'll cool pretty quickly after sunset,” he said. “That's just kind of how things work this time of year.”

Overnight lows could drop into the 50s and 40s, though the latter will be reached in the later hours, after the doorbell-ringing and candy-grabbing has ended.

Got Trick-Or-Treat Plans tomorrow? We got you covered! Take a look below to get an idea of conditions in your area for Halloween night. 🎃👻🦇🐈‍⬛



Be safe all, and have a great Halloween! #CAwx #Halloween #SpookySeason pic.twitter.com/S4mESaZgOs — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) October 31, 2023

Some light winds accompanied with drier conditions can be expected throughout the night.

All in all, Murdoch said, it’s a pretty normal day for this time of year. Though, skies will be slightly clearer.

“Expect a beautiful fall evening,” he said.

