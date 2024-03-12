‘A call to action’: Sonoma County declares racism a public health crisis in emotional supervisors' meeting

MARTIN ESPINOZA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 12, 2024, 12:29PM
Sonoma County Health Services Director Tina Rivera made an impassioned plea to county supervisors Tuesday to ramp up the county’s fight against racial discrimination by declaring racism a public health crisis.

Rivera, who spoke at times through tears, her voice shaking, challenged the board and local leaders to confront that crisis going forward by addressing its grave health impacts for minority communities and people of color in Sonoma County.

“This is probably the single most important presentation that I make before you today,” she said. “This is not just a presentation. I believe it’s a call to action.”

Rivera, who has been Health Services director since 2021, when she took over for Barbie Robinson, another Black woman, put that call to action in the context of the many health care initiatives and department projects she has brought to the board.

They included housing projects, medical service contracts, rehabilitation projects and building purchases.

“But what do they mean if racial equity is not at the center of them?” she said with a sigh. “And though all of these projects and programs are very critical and very important, what does it all mean if we continue to allow and tolerate racism in this county?”

She had support from the audience at Tuesday’s meeting and unanimous endorsement from the board, which approved a resolution that makes Sonoma County the latest local government to recognize racism as a clear and present threat to public health.

After the board voted, supervisors rose from the dais, as did most members of the audience and gave Rivera a standing ovation.

“Racism is pervasive and it’s real and it’s invisible to those who are most racist,” said Laurie Fong, a former Santa Rosa City Schools board trustee and former principal of Montgomery High School.

She applauded the steps to examine the impact of racism and discrimination through a public health lens.

The afternoon meeting was not without disruption.

Earlier, during the public discussion period accompanying the agenda item, three people spoke in opposition to the resolution, including local provocateur John Loe, who said he opposed the proposal and the use of race as a factor for distributing government resources.

North Bay resident Ryan Messano, who has attended local meetings previously and is known for making antisemitic statements, also spoke in opposition.

At one point, sheriff’s deputies were forced to clear the room because Messano did not want to leave the podium after he was told that he was speaking off topic and was being disruptive.

Their opposition was drowned out by many others who supported the county’s action.

Gloria Robinson, a well-known community activist who cofounded Petaluma Blacks for Community Development, briefly recalled her equity work since arriving in Sonoma County in 1970.

Robinson said she was appointed to the local Commission on the Status of Women by Helen Putnam, the first woman elected to the Board of Supervisors in 1976.

“I've been involved in so many things,” Robinson said. “My kids going to school in Petaluma, at Bernard Eldredge, and they were the only ones in class — we all adjust to be part of Sonoma County and I hope this resolution is passed.”

Pandemic shines a spotlight

The resolution comes four years after the COVID-19 pandemic revealed how long-standing racial, ethnic and socioeconomic inequalities created a fertile and deadly landscape for the virus.

It took its heaviest toll on communities of color. In Sonoma County, Latinos by the end of 2020 had a COVID death rate 10 times higher than for white residents. COVID-19 accounted for 12% of deaths among local Latinos that year, compared to 3% for whites.

Combined with the national racial reckoning brought on by the killings of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, health care professionals across the country began examining the role of racism in poor health outcomes.

Rivera, in an interview on Monday, said the resolution followed a number of local steps that have been taken since then, including the pandemic-era establishment of the county Office of Equity and the Latinx Health Work Group.

Several dozen California cities and counties — 40 government jurisdictions in all — have passed similar resolutions decrying racism, Rivera noted.

“So many other counties have already declared racism a public health crisis, so I felt like this very important step really needed to be taken and we hadn’t really done anything in this particular area,” Rivera said.

Rivera said the resolution will solidify the work the Department of Health Services has been doing, including working closely with the Office of Equity and zeroing in on health data that points to health and economic disparities.

In Sonoma County, those disparities include:

* Black people have a life expectancy at birth that is 10 years shorter than white people (71 years compared to 81.6 years);

* 13.3% of Latino adults and 10.4% of Native American adults living in Sonoma County have at least a bachelor’s degree, compared to 41.5% of white adults;

* Black and Latino children are about 2.5 times more likely to live in poverty than white children;

• Black people are 2.3 times more likely to be without health insurance and Latinos are 4.1 times more likely to be without health insurance than white people;

* Native Americans represent 12% of the county’s homeless residents and Black people are 8%. Both groups respectively represent only 2% of the county’s overall population.

Rivera credited her predecessor, Barbie Robinson, for highlighting the impact of structural racism at the start of the pandemic. At that time, county health officials labeled the historic crisis a “racial pandemic” due to its impact on minority communities.

Specifically, the pandemic disproportionately burdened minority communities with severe illness, hospitalization and death because of health care barriers and fewer opportunities to live and work where social distancing was possible.

Individual and communal impacts

During the presentation, county health officials highlighted the ways racism impacts health.

Systemic disadvantages and racism experienced by Black people, for example, has been shown to fuel chronic stress that adversely affects their health.

Unequal access to opportunities and resources, discrimination and systemic oppression take a toll on the body and create biological changes that affect the health of mothers, newborns, and infants, officials said.

During her presentation, Rivera gave an emotional account of the difficulties she and other Black government officials have experienced living and working in Sonoma County. She said she and others have been exposed to racism and discrimination.

She mentioned Barbie Robinson, Sheba Person-Whitely, the county’s former Economic Development Board director, and Arlene Junior, former executive officer of Sonoma County Superior Court.

They were the few Black women leaders in positions of leadership before their abrupt departures. Robinson left for a job leading the far larger Harris County health department in Texas. Person-Whitley stepped down to take over a broader role as a regional director for the U.S. Economic Development Administration. She cited in her resignation letter a pattern of racial bias and microaggressions that clouded her time and work as the county’s chief economic development official.

Junior, who was fired by Presiding Judge Shelly Averill in mid-2022, sued the state court system and Averill, alleging, among other things, workplace discrimination.

“Unfortunately, these women are no longer here in this county as they found it untenable to live and to work here due to the racism that they endured,” Rivera said in her presentation.

“We would gather together regularly on what we would call our ‘Sister Zoom,’” she added. “We would sing together, we would cry together, we would laugh together. And we would encourage one another to keep going and to keep moving forward through the discrimination and the microaggressions and the bigotry that we face every day.”

The discussion lasted more than two hours, partly because of the disruption during public comment.

At the end, supervisors thanked Rivera for championing the issue of health equity and for calling out racism in the local community.

Supervisor Linda Hopkins commended Rivera for “your leadership, for your courage, for your bravery and for bringing this forward.”

“Not everyone reacts well to change,” Hopkins said, sharing a story about her five-year-old son throwing a recent tantrum over daylight saving time as an analogy to resistance against stronger government action on racial equity.

“We're (here) talking about bigger change and there will be pushback and there will be temper tantrums and damn it we're going to keep going, so thank you all for being here.”

Kirstyne Lange, president of the Santa Rosa-Sonoma County chapter of the NAACP, said in a statement that declaring racism a public health crisis “serves to deepen and further the county’s understanding of the intersection between race, racism, and health and well-being.”

But she said it was “disappointing” that it had taken so long to go before the supervisors.

“With this declaration, we must be clear that it is not solely the responsibility of public health practitioners to remediate generations of systemic harm,” Lange wrote. “It is going to take a collaborative of ALL county departments to unpack the barriers that have kept these systems in place.”

Rivera, who spearheaded Tuesday’s call, said she recognized the divisive nature of the nation’s political landscape, where many on the far right are campaigning against equity and racial justice.

She said she’s unfazed by the pushback.

“It's not going to stop the momentum,” she said. “We're going to continue to press through and push this work forward. So, I anticipate more division, but we're going to keep going.”

