‘A call to action’: Sonoma County declares racism a public health crisis in emotional supervisors' meeting

Sonoma County Health Services Director Tina Rivera made an impassioned plea to county supervisors Tuesday to ramp up the county’s fight against racial discrimination by declaring racism a public health crisis.

Rivera, who spoke at times through tears, her voice shaking, challenged the board and local leaders to confront that crisis going forward by addressing its grave health impacts for minority communities and people of color in Sonoma County.

“This is probably the single most important presentation that I make before you today,” she said. “This is not just a presentation. I believe it’s a call to action.”

Rivera, who has been Health Services director since 2021, when she took over for Barbie Robinson, another Black woman, put that call to action in the context of the many health care initiatives and department projects she has brought to the board.

They included housing projects, medical service contracts, rehabilitation projects and building purchases.

“But what do they mean if racial equity is not at the center of them?” she said with a sigh. “And though all of these projects and programs are very critical and very important, what does it all mean if we continue to allow and tolerate racism in this county?”

She had support from the audience at Tuesday’s meeting and unanimous endorsement from the board, which approved a resolution that makes Sonoma County the latest local government to recognize racism as a clear and present threat to public health.

After the board voted, supervisors rose from the dais, as did most members of the audience and gave Rivera a standing ovation.

“Racism is pervasive and it’s real and it’s invisible to those who are most racist,” said Laurie Fong, a former Santa Rosa City Schools board trustee and former principal of Montgomery High School.

She applauded the steps to examine the impact of racism and discrimination through a public health lens.

The afternoon meeting was not without disruption.

Earlier, during the public discussion period accompanying the agenda item, three people spoke in opposition to the resolution, including local provocateur John Loe, who said he opposed the proposal and the use of race as a factor for distributing government resources.

North Bay resident Ryan Messano, who has attended local meetings previously and is known for making antisemitic statements, also spoke in opposition.

At one point, sheriff’s deputies were forced to clear the room because Messano did not want to leave the podium after he was told that he was speaking off topic and was being disruptive.

Their opposition was drowned out by many others who supported the county’s action.

Gloria Robinson, a well-known community activist who cofounded Petaluma Blacks for Community Development, briefly recalled her equity work since arriving in Sonoma County in 1970.

Robinson said she was appointed to the local Commission on the Status of Women by Helen Putnam, the first woman elected to the Board of Supervisors in 1976.

“I've been involved in so many things,” Robinson said. “My kids going to school in Petaluma, at Bernard Eldredge, and they were the only ones in class — we all adjust to be part of Sonoma County and I hope this resolution is passed.”

Pandemic shines a spotlight

The resolution comes four years after the COVID-19 pandemic revealed how long-standing racial, ethnic and socioeconomic inequalities created a fertile and deadly landscape for the virus.

It took its heaviest toll on communities of color. In Sonoma County, Latinos by the end of 2020 had a COVID death rate 10 times higher than for white residents. COVID-19 accounted for 12% of deaths among local Latinos that year, compared to 3% for whites.

Combined with the national racial reckoning brought on by the killings of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, health care professionals across the country began examining the role of racism in poor health outcomes.

Rivera, in an interview on Monday, said the resolution followed a number of local steps that have been taken since then, including the pandemic-era establishment of the county Office of Equity and the Latinx Health Work Group.

Several dozen California cities and counties — 40 government jurisdictions in all — have passed similar resolutions decrying racism, Rivera noted.

“So many other counties have already declared racism a public health crisis, so I felt like this very important step really needed to be taken and we hadn’t really done anything in this particular area,” Rivera said.