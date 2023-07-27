When Rosalyn and Justin Porcano’s daughter Lia was born in 2018, they quickly realized something wasn’t quite right.

Within the first 12 hours following her birth, Lia had failed her newborn hearing screening and was diagnosed as being “profoundly deaf.”

As they investigated the cause, the Porcanos had their daughter undergo genetic testing. Five months later, the results came in: Lia was diagnosed with Usher Syndrome Type 1B.

“It was pretty devastating,” Rosalyn said. “Pretty soon after that we started digging into research.”

Usher Syndrome is a rare genetic condition characterized by partial or total hearing loss and vision loss, as well as balance issues, that worsens over time.

According to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders, Usher Syndrome affects approximately 4 to 17 per 100,000 people, and accounts for about 50 percent of all hereditary deaf-blindness cases.

There are three types of Usher Syndrome, with Type 1 being the most severe. And most children with Type 1B are legally blind before they finish high school, according to medical experts.

There is currently no cure for Usher Syndrome. But the Porcanos are determined to help find one.

“We found a lot of work happening so that gave us a glimmer of hope,” Justin Porcano said. “I started reaching out to researchers at that point to really understand the probability of it and really to ask them what they need – what’s halting or slowing them from making progress?”

The couple was encouraged enough by the answers. "At that point Ros and I decided, ‘Well, we’ve got to do something, we can’t do nothing.’”

In 2019, the San Rafael couple founded Save Sight Now, a nonprofit dedicated to helping researchers find a cure for Usher Syndrome Type 1B. The organization is holding a fundraiser at Petaluma’s Brooks Note Winery next month, to be hosted by Rosalyn Porcano’s father and stepmother, longtime Petaluma residents Jeff and Carol England.

The Englands, also active in Rotary and Rebuilding Together, are the founders of International Projects Fund, which helps make humanitarian projects possible – a good background when it comes to raising funds for medical research.

“What we intend to accomplish is to end childhood blindness,“ said Jeff England, who owns a construction management company. ”We won’t stop till an effective intervention is found, not just for Lia, but for the entire worldwide community of 400,000 children with Usher Syndrome 1B.“

Studies funded

To increase the effectiveness of Save Sight Now,

the Porcanos created a partnership with Foundation Fighting Blindness, the world’s leading inherited retinal disease foundation, which provided them with much-needed scientific information and administrative support.

Despite the difficulties, their hard work is showing results. So far, Save Sight Now has raised more than $1.5 million and has helped fund four scientific studies in hopes of finding a cure, or more efficient treatments, for childhood blindness.

“Our goal is to ensure that thousands of children living with Usher Syndrome Type 1B do not lose another critical sense for experiencing and navigating the world around them,“ the Porcanos said in their Save Sight Now mission statement.

”We know this is achievable because we’ve already seen successful treatments approved by the FDA, such as Luxturna. The science is there, but the funding is not, and we won’t quit until a treatment is found.“

Asked how they balance their work, home life and running a nonprofit, the couple laughed ruefully.

“It is extremely difficult,” said Rosalyn Porcano, a Bay Area chef who likened it to juggling two full-time jobs.

“There’s no balance. We just keep going,” she said.

Aside from their regular work schedules, the couple said they probably work an additional 4 to 8 hours per day between them on Save Sight Now.

“We kind of try to divide and conquer,” Rosalyn Porcano said. “I organize the fundraising, events and the donor connection and outreach. Justin does a lot of the actual research, being on calls with” Foundation Fighting Blindness.

Their days are also filled with therapy and medical appointments for Lia, and have been ever since she had cochlear implant surgery at just 6½ months old.

“It’s not like you just turn them on and say, ‘OK, go into the hearing world,’” Rosalyn Porcano said. “You have to learn to hear and learn to process that sound.”

Following the surgery, Lia had to see an auditory verbal therapist twice per week, and her parents worked with her even more at home.

“At about the same age she started doing physical and occupational therapy,” Rosalyn Porcano said.

With Usher Syndrome, Lia was also late in developing motor skills like holding her head up, sitting up and walking.

“She walked very late, not until she was 2. She would fall all the time. Our entire house was literally padded – foam on the floor, foam on every hard edge. We have completely adapted our home to just make a safe environment for her.”

Other adjustments

Because exposure to light has a negative impact on the progression of Lia’s sight, the Porcanos have tinted the windows in their house, and built a shade structure on their deck so she can play outside while still being protected. Lia also wears sunglasses during peak sunlight hours.

To help her with her balance, Lia has done other forms of therapy including gymnastics, dance, swimming and more.

“As far as physical therapy, it’s just constant working, like rewiring your brain to have another part of it take over,” Rosalyn Porcano said. “It’s actually pretty astounding that she can even walk now.”

Lia – now an active and energetic 5-year-old – also has to see a specialist every three months, does blood work every three to six months, and goes to a chiropractor to help with her balance.

“Our goal is to keep going until we find a treatment,” her mother said.

Save Sight Now fundraiser What: “Uncorking Miracles - Uniting to End Childhood Blindness,” a fundraiser for Save Sight Now featuring wine tasting, a charcuterie spread and silent auction. When: Thursday, Aug. 10, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Where: Brooks Note Winery, 426 Petaluma Blvd. N. Cost: $30 at the door Info: savesightnow.org/news/uncorking-miracles-event. Those planning to attend can RSVP by emailing carol.england@comcast.net.

