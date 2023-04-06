I have never learned why Wingstop closed their eastside location (where Superburger now resides), but did learn a few months back that they were planning to reopen here in Petaluma. According to their online announcement, they are now reopened in Petaluma, this time in the Lucky shopping center at the corner of Lakeville and Caulfield.

It appears that we are approaching the final stages of Ethel’s Bagels opening their first brick and mortar shop, in the old April Pantry location at 1000 Clegg Street, just off of N. McDowell Boulevard up near HenHouse and Lagunitas Brewing. A keen-eyed reader saw what appeared to be a new sign in their front window announcing their opening, so I have fired off an email to owner Nicholas Abrams to see if we can get the latest information and a possible grand opening date.

And of course, right downtown, Quiote is now open in Café Zazzle’s old location.

Also on Kentucky Street, The Kentucky is still supposedly opening in the old Maguire’s Pub location, but pulled down their signs. Whether this means the project has been put on hold or that they are gearing up for the remodel, I suppose any action is better than no action.

There also appears to be some action at the former Three Cooks Cafe location at Petaluma Boulevard North and Magnolia Street. The windows are newly covered over, and according to one observer, a new water heater and bathrooms are being installed.

This could mean a new tenant is in the works, or simply that the landlord wanted to upgrade things to make the space more attractive to potential leasers. The mystery continues!

Either way, with the closing of both Wishbone and Ambrosia, and the long vacancy of the old Sonic Drive-In building at this intersection, it is nice to see some activity in this storied place.

As a side note, I recently learned that the Three Cooks sign is protected by the city, which is why it still hangs, even when another restaurant takes over this space.