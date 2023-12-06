A history of Tolay Lake, a medicinal center in pre-colonial California

Tolay Lake, a shallow freshwater lake in southern Sonoma County, has operated as both a refuge and reflection of the health for Indigenous people dating back at least 4,000 years.

“We heard and we were always told that medicine people traveled far and near to come to Tolay Lake,” said Greg Sarris, chairman of the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria. “I believe it was something analogous to a Stanford or UC medical center where people, Indian doctors and spiritual people, would come.”

Tolay, said to be named after a word used to signify the chief of local tribes, was historically one of the largest freshwater lakes in Sonoma County, at more than 500 acre-feet. Euro-American settlement disrupted the water table and destroyed the lake’s natural dam, causing the lake to shrink to one-fifth its previous size.

“Within 100 years of European contact, the water table here dropped approximately 50 feet everywhere, due to everything from retching, draining to dynamiting,” Sarris said.

Press clips, historical documents and academic studies of the artifacts found in the lake bed — notably, “charmstones” used by tribal healers to cast away illness — show the divided history of Tolay Lake. While the Coast Miwok, Southern Pomo and other Native communities used its shallow depths as a healing center, later settlers viewed its fertile soil as a place for commercial crops and source for profit.

Drowning the sickness

Human use of the lake can be traced back two millennia, to when the first charmstones were deposited in the lake’s soils.

“These doctors would heal and pull out the disease, the sicknesses and the poison, if you will, with these stones,” Sarris said. “They often would throw them in the water to drown them.”

“People came from far and near, as evidenced — if you didn't believe the stories that have been passed down in our families — as evidenced in the stones that came from areas as far away as Mexico and Canada,” Sarris said.

As colonization advanced over the 19th century, Native American people saw their rights infringed and their territories seized or settled, often abetted by the law. In 1850, for example, the California Legislature passed a law permitted the slavery of Native Americans. A host of California laws effectively sanctioned rape, kidnap and murder of Indigenous people, according to the Native American Heritage Commission of California.

The toll on the environment, especially in the wake of the state’s Gold Rush, was also extensive and rapacious.

Sarris said he would ask tribal elders about the white people who came to Sonoma County and altered its landscape. The elders would call the white people the Coastal Miwok word for “miracles.”

“‘Why do you call the white people miracles?’ Sarris said he recalled tribal elders. ”And they said, ‘When they came here, they were chopping down the trees, killing animals, killing people, damming up the water. And instead of getting punished and poisoned, more of them kept coming.’”

Drained by dynamite

The charmstones found in bed of Tolay Lake became the source of one of the largest collections of Native American artifacts in California. The stones were displayed at the Dime Museum in Petaluma where visitors could be charged a dime to enter.

The owner of the store, J.B. Lewis, closed the museum in 1907 due to his poor health, and the charmstones were sold to Charles H. Culp, according to a series of articles from the Petaluma Courier newspaper. Culp later shipped the charmstones to Seattle for an exhibit titled, “California Indian Museum,” which featured romanticized scenes of Indigenous people from North America and the Pacific islands.

In 1873, the Petaluma Argus newspaper reported that a wealthy German immigrant named William Bihler dynamited the natural dam at the southern end of Tolay Lake, causing its water to flow into San Pablo Bay.

Parkland comanaged by park

Today, Tolay Lake is part of Sonoma County Regional Parks system, its 3,400 acres comanaged with the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria, which gave its initial $500,000 donation to support park operations in 2011.

Tribal members return to the park for an annual picnic. They have not sought return of the charmstones, which Sarris said at one point were offered to the tribe for sale by the ranch family that used to own the land.

“We did not buy them … I can't speak for all tribal members, but certainly the tribal councils over the time, we don't want them.”

Sarris explained that the charmstones remained imbued with the sickness transferred to them by long ago tribal healers. The tribe would never pay to recover them for that reason, he said.

“It’s a little bit ironic,” he said. “And in fact, it’s analogous to the exploitation of the Earth. You take these things, and they're going to poison you.”

Contact Chase Hunter at chase.hunter@sonomanews.com and follow @Chase_HunterB on Twitter.