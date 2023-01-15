The thick storm clouds that have seemed almost a fixture in the skies above the North Bay gave way Sunday to much lighter, intermittent showers, as Sonoma County residents ventured out despite some instances of localized flooding.

The scattered showers began Sunday morning on the Sonoma County coast and worked their way inland, according to Colby Goatley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s office in Monterey.

The rain, which is scheduled to move out of the county by about 4 p.m. Monday, will bring about a quarter to half an inch of rainfall to the region. The southern part of Sonoma County is expected to get the brunt of the precipitation.

Goatley said the storm won’t cause significant flooding problems, though, residents should still be aware of the existing conditions of nearby rivers, creeks and roads.

A flood watch issued Sunday for most of the North Bay will remain in effect through late Monday.

“The system is lighter in nature and therefore isn’t expected to exacerbate flooding conditions but it is also not going to help them,” Goatley added.

For much of Sunday, a portion of Highway 37 was shut down, while Caltrans crews worked to remove overflow waters from the Novato Creek.

Each direction of the highway was closed between Highway 101 and Atherton Avenue near Novato, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Highway 37, which already had a well-documented issue with rising waters even before the recent onslaught of storms, was still closed off Sunday evening and there was no estimated time released for when the roadway might reopen.

This was not the first lengthy closure of Highway 37. In 2017, it had to be shut down for several weeks due to heavy rainfall.

To keep the flood-prone highway from being inundated by rising waters, state legislators considered a plan to build an elevated road that stretches across the existing route along San Pablo Bay, through Marin, Sonoma, Napa and Solano counties.

But lawmakers couldn’t reach a consensus and the measure stalled last year in the state Assembly.

Flood water is pumped from Hwy 37, closed near the Hwy 101 interchange ⁦@NorthBayNews⁩ pic.twitter.com/u0DKn1oZHX — Beth Schlanker (@BethSchlanker) January 15, 2023

Sunday’s flooding also led to delays for some Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit routes, agency officials said.

There were multiple 15-to-20-minutes delays early in the day and, as of 2:30 p.m., the delays were extended to as much as 30 minutes for all the remaining routes.

“The flooding is causing speed restrictions and subsequent train delays,” agency officials said in an email.

The Russian River crested about a foot above flood stage by 4 p.m. Saturday in Hopland, according to the California Nevada River Forecast Center.

Despite the incidents of flooding in the North Bay, the Russian River appears to be receding.

By 2 p.m. Sunday, in Healdsburg, it was at 13.7 feet, about 10 feet below the flood stage at that location, while in Guerneville, it was at 29.5 feet, nearly 3 feet below that area’s flood stage, according to the river forecast center.

The Russian River is expected to continue receding for the next few days despite the rain on Sunday night into Monday and another predicted shower on Wednesday.

Flood Watch has been issued Saturday morning through Monday afternoon as at least three more storms will impact the region in the coming days. Today is the dry day. Light rain Friday, moderate to heavy rain with Saturday-Monday systems. pic.twitter.com/4LbOqW3ihS — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 12, 2023

Following the news of the lower river levels and the easing of the anticipated rain, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers San Francisco District has scheduled a high-flow release starting midday Monday from the Coyote Valley Dam at Lake Mendocino.

Due to the recent rains, Lake Mendocino is at 84,871 acre-feet. The average supply from 2013 to 2022 was 56,156 acre-feet. (An acre-foot is equal to 325,851 gallons, or about the amount of water needed to flood most of a football field 1-foot deep. It would supply the indoor and outdoor needs of three average households using water efficiently for a year.)

This is the first time in about four years that a high-flow release is required to manage the rising lake levels and allow enough space for additional rainfall this season, according to a news release from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

While the lake levels have reached more than 20,000 acre-feet over the target water supply curve, the organization had to wait for river levels to lower before releasing water, so downstream communities remain safe.

The next rain is expected to arrive about Wednesday afternoon and will last until late Wednesday night, bringing just about the same rainfall totals as the Sunday night shower, Goatley said.

“This is a very light and fast-moving system,” he said.

Goatley said the wet weather pattern is slowing down, which is a good thing because people in the Bay Area need at least a break from the rain. He said that people should keep an eye on flooding at the start of the week, but that he is predicting sunny skies next weekend.

“It does look like we’ve got a light at the end of the tunnel,” Goatley said.

Staff Writers Mary Callahan and Colin Atagi contributed to this report.

