A new California weather warning? What ‘Potentially Dangerous Situation' means

The National Weather Service has introduced a type of Red Flag Warning for conditions that can be particularly dangerous related mostly to wildfires in the San Joaquin Valley and foothills, according to the service's top official.

Officials stress that the Red Flag Warnings in general are not new to the service, but the Particularly Dangerous Situation designation related to wildfires is new.

The warning will be issued rarely, officials said, when there is a combination of extremely low humidity, high winds and dry vegetation that could act as fuel for a fire.

New fires may grow rapidly out of control during the warning period, officials said, and in some cases people may not be able to get out safely as a fire approaches.

In California, NWS Reno and NWS Los Angeles/Oxnard already are in a place to use the designation when necessary. The agency began to roll it out in NWS Sacramento and NWS Hanford in June, according to the weather service.

The service's matrix of warnings marks the Potentially Dangerous Situation with a magenta square.

The warning has been used in other parts of the country to warn people of tornadoes.