'A place for everyone’: Petaluma River Park group has hopes for project’s future

Two years ago, a group of Petaluma friends and spouses saw their dream of establishing their own community park space start to become reality when they raised enough money to purchase 24-acres near the McNear Peninsula, property they hoped would one day connect residents of all sides of town.

Flash forward, the group now known as the Petaluma River Park Foundation is making strides in transforming the open space to reflect “a place for everyone” while offering a connection to nature, art and community.

“It’s such an energetic, amazing project and the people associated with it are all extremely generous human beings who really just want Petaluma to be the best it can be,” said Marge Limbert, director of development, fundraising and community engagement.

In November 2020, the foundation members purchased the property off D Street across from the SMART station, with the help of donations from 400 community members, who together raised $1.3 million.

In March 2021 the Petaluma River Park Foundation secured a $1 million grant from the Sonoma County Agricultural Preservation and Open Space District to help complete its strategic plan and begin improvements of the park’s one-mile loop trail.

Darling Gonzalez, who co-founded the Petaluma River Park nonprofit with her husband David Duskin, said they had always dreamed of founding a nonprofit.

“We just thought we were going to do it later after our kids were grown. But opportunity came early,” Gonzalez said. “(We) love this town and just want to make sure this property stays public and it should be for everyone to enjoy.”

Since buying the land, the group has invested in planning work and brought together a coalition of 14 local nonprofits to determine how they will gather community input on the park. They plan on doing so through school visits and local events so people of all ages are involved. The group also hosts a walk at the park on the first Saturday of every month. Soliciting community feedback is expected to be a two-year process.

“We can’t do a ton of park-building (yet) because we need to hear from people before that starts,” Duskin said. “Otherwise you’re asking people what they think even though you’ve already made all the decisions.”

Project construction and upkeep is expected to cost up to $10 million. Right now the group is in the middle of a funding campaign to finish improvements to the park’s walking and bike trail, which co-founder and executive director Seair Lorentz described as previously narrow, bumpy and filled with gopher holes. Any dollar donated, up to $30,000, will be matched by an unnamed donor group until July 8. Donations can be made at https://www.petalumariverpark.org/donate.

Jorge Servin, 17-year Petaluma resident and treasurer for the Petaluma River Park Foundation, started out as a donor to the project’s mission, before the group invited him to join the board.

“The more that I read about the mission and what they were trying to accomplish, it just really resonated with me and aligned with my own personal interests as well,” Servin said in a phone call. “Having the ability to be part of a community to essentially build a park for the community, by the community, and have the community have a voice, that really resonated with me.”

Other plans for the park include an ampitheatre and artwork from artists of all levels. Lorentz said eventually sculpture called Huru by artist Mark di Suvero will be installed at the park. The 55-foot sculpture was last featured at a showcase of the abstract expressionist’s work in Crissy Field.

“Art is a core part of our mission and our programming out here,” Lorentz said. “We think it will do a lot to help expand awareness around the park and get people coming here from outside of Petaluma.”

The park project will also highlight the restoration and preservation of the area’s natural resources and wildlife habitat, with the group looking to plant at least 100 new native trees, currently growing in a nursery at a private property nearby. Foundation leaders also have their eyes on sea level rise and are working with environmental consultants to plan for potential impacts.

“The first thing we want to do is stabilize the shoreline here because there’s quite a bit of erosion, which leads to more silt in the river, which leads to having to dredge even sooner than we know we would already have to,” Lorentz said. “Restoring native and wetland-appropriate plants along the shoreline is a core part of what we’re doing.”

The park site is next to Steamer Landing Park, previously the location of one of the city’s largest homeless encampments before it was vacated in early June. Duskin said the group is collaborating with Downtown Streets Team and COTS to work with residents who are considered unsheltered and to ensure the safety of park users.

“We want our shelterless population to use the park during the day,” Duskin said. “They’re part of our community and we’ve said from the very beginning that if they’re not using the park during the day then we’ve made a mistake, if they felt repelled in any way.”

Also in question is the Oyster Cove mixed-use development project, which calls for 132 townhouse units and business space near the McNear Canal. The project was discussed in a Tuesday Planning Commission meeting but still has yet received City Council approval.

“We’re having really good conversations about how our two projects can develop together in a really positive way,” Lorentz said. “That project will be the new front door for the river park, and our main goal is making sure it feels public, that there’s ample, very welcoming design that brings people in, says there’s a park back here.”

Overall, foundation members are excited to see how the park is designed to hopefully benefit generations to come, and said the volunteers and contributors are by far the “magic sauce” of the project.

“As soon as you meet people, you’re friends for life,” Gonzalez said. “It’s like a family. And we think we’re never going to move, because this is it. This is home.”

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.