The St. Vincent de Paul Drama and Mock Trial students were star-struck when they attended a recent performance of To Kill a Mockingbird on Broadway at the Golden Gate Theater. Students had the opportunity to meet the actors during an after-performance session that was part of Broadway SF’s special program where each student receives a copy of the classic novel by Harper Lee. To date, the program has given away at least 5,000 copies of the book to students from 1,200 Bay Area Schools when they attend a show.

--

Cinnabar School’s new extended learning opportunity program is offering boom whackers and buckets, 3-D printers and precision machinery work, flag football, choir, and small group tutoring shares Superintendent/Principal Ken Silman. This program allows students to arrive as early as 6:45 a.m. and to stay until 6 p.m. at night as participants in the after-school portion of the day. “This is free to all Cinnabar families this year and kids are flocking to the new programs which are highlighted by music and STEAM classes for all grades.” As the program expands, it will have a professional chef teaching culinary skills to students once a week starting in January. The school is also putting together an agricultural class that will teach about native plants, farming, and the environment. The Cinnabar Elementary and Charter School District is a one-school district serving 220 students in grades TK-8.

--

Teacher Mike Watt reports in the last 2 weeks before Fall Break students in his science classes at Mary Collins School at Cherry Valley worked in pairs to design and build solar ovens out of cardboard and foil and more. “One day we melted mini-ice cubes and the second students melted chocolate chips, gummy bears, butter, and a crayon.” The hands-on learning resulted in lots of thoughtful observations from the children and even a report of the hottest oven reaching 168 degrees! In the Maker class students designed and built rubber band cars using mainly cardboard for the frames. All this creativity (and learning) culminated with a best of show car show for the best-looking vehicle then a second contest focused on a distance challenge. The best distance traveled was 218 inches. Success varied with a few doing well, and some failing, but all had fun. Prizes for this competition were as creative and unique as the student projects: an eraser, tickets for nothing, a travel pack of tissues, $15 off an oil change, and a few fast-food coupons. “The students had a blast showing their creativity and were super supportive of each other,” details Watts.

--

On Oct. 5, Miwok Valley Jaguars walked and rolled to school. This event is in partnership with Safe Routes to Schools in which students learn about bike safety and walking safety, as well as the importance of physical activity. Students, parents and teachers met bright and early at the Petaluma Sheraton Hotel at 7:45 a.m. and made their way to school following a well-defined safe route. The school community appreciated extra safety measures provided by the Petaluma Police Department. When students arrived at school, they received a prize from Safe Routes to Schools for their participation in the event. It was a great way to start the day, shared Principal Mary Reynolds.

--

Grant School families also walked and wheeled themselves to school on the Safe Routes to School Day. Parents and children celebrated their arrival on campus with lots of smiles and fun activities to mark the occasion. An overflowing bike rack also demonstrated how successful the event was for these happy Shamrock students.

--

Another great author visit thanks to Cooperfield’s Books: This week, the students at Casa Grande High and Petaluma High had the opportunity to meet with Adam Silvera to discuss his newly released book. The event was hosted at the Casa Grande campus library with Petaluma High students traveling across town to participate in the lively conversation. Mr. Silvera’s newest title is available to check out at both high school libraries.

--

On Oct. 15 , from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Valley Vista Elementary School, the community is invited to experience Truckapalooza! The event is being hosted by the Valley Vista School PTA. There is no ticket price, but a $10 donation per family is encouraged. Guests can explore a wide assortment of trucks, vehicles, and machinery up close. Adding to the excitement will be a campus book fair, Oskey’s Ice Cream Truck, food, and drinks (for purchase). Raffles and a silent auction will also take place during the community gathering.