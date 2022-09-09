A ‘portfolio of living’: Beloved Petaluma photographer, pickleball player turns 80

Local photographer Jim Johnson likes to tell people “show me the love” when they step in front of his camera.

That’s become his sort of tagline. And when people shout it back to him as he strolls around town, it’s a small reminder that his community wants him to feel the love, too.

Johnson turned 80 years old Sept. 7 in Petaluma, where he has spent more than half his life and has become a community fixture.

“I just really enjoy my life. I’m very blessed. I’ve been blessed with good health, I’ve got all the original parts of my body,” he said. “Slightly used but not abused. I’m feeling grateful for a person my age.”

Staying active through sports, dance and photography is what keeps Johnson healthy and happy.

Johnson was born in 1942 in Dunkirk, New York, located between Buffalo, New York, and the Pennsylvania border along Lake Erie. In his youth, Johnson and his family relocated to various places on the East Coast because of his father’s job with Firestone Tires. The family landed in California when Johnson was 16.

“We packed up, bought a brand new ’59 Chevy Station Wagon, a 12-foot U-Haul trailer and we headed west,” Johnson said.

He and his family first situated in Brawley, having relatives in nearby San Diego. The 112-degree high temperatures were something new to him, but he adjusted.

“I would describe it as I died and almost went to heaven, I just almost made it,” he said. “I have to say, as far as my 80-year-portfolio of life, it was interesting living there. The people, everything.”

His parents soon moved to the Bay Area, but the 16-year-old stayed behind for work and school.

“I’d get up at 3 a.m. then work until 8, then I’d go to school. Then after school I would work again until about 7 p.m.,” Johnson said. “I don’t know why I did that, I just wanted to be on my own.”

Johnson eventually made his way to the Bay Area. He especially enjoyed his time living in San Francisco during the ‘70s.

“I lived in the Castro area; it was quite a scene there,” he said. “I wasn’t gay but all my neighbors and most of my friends were. Again, adding to my portfolio of living, it was very exciting.”

In the early 1980s, Johnson found his way to Petaluma, where he has lived since.

“Most of my life, I’ve never lived anywhere more than seven years. Including my youth,” he said.

When Johnson first moved to town, he lived in a house like one from his childhood in Pennsylvania. “It just reminded me of Pennsylvania — it had the feel, and I just love this town,” he said. “I’ve always felt at home here, I’m a real fan.”

Before settling permanently in Petaluma, In his 20s and 30s, Johnson worked several jobs, including over nine years as clothing buyer for Ross department stores. He was given six weeks off each year at that job. He spent that time off backpacking through the Sierras.

“When I’d come home I would tell stories. I would bring water back; I’d actually come home with more weight than when I left because of all this beautiful fresh water,” he said.

His friends pushed him to get a camera so he could bring back more than stories and fresh water.

“About four and a half years after I bought that camera, I left my job,” he said.

He had found his “calling.”

The aspiring photographer started as an assistant learning the trade. He was paid $50 — whether he worked for two hours or 15. “It was $50, and I loved it,” he said.

After a year and a half, he went out on his own, working in San Francisco and soon started doing portraits.

The photographer met interesting people throughout his career. He worked in San Rafael for 20 years at The Camera Center Studio. Famous people like Carlos Santana and Jerry Garcia would come in to book the space.

Johnson’s favorite things to photograph are the environment and people. Throughout the years he has photographed over 40,000 individuals, mostly adults and high school seniors. He finds a lot of artistic inspiration on cloudy days.

“In the summer we don’t get many, but when the clouds are out, I’m in seventh heaven,” he said. “I’m this kid in the candy shop because now I’ve got some depth to work with, when the clouds are there.”

In his free time, Johnson takes to the pickleball court. A growing sport, pickleball combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong. Johnson has been playing for the last six years. The sport initially appealed to an older crowd, but is now attracting people of all ages.

“I like it because, even though I’m 80, I cherish the youth,” he said. “I like to play against them. I like to chase balls, I must’ve been a dog in my past life.”

The 80-year-old tries to play pickleball every day and is well-known on the courts but also has become a beloved staple among the greater Petaluma community.

“I didn’t think I knew a lot of people until my brother came out, he was visiting from Texas,” he said. “I was showing him around Petaluma and he goes, ‘God, you know all these people and they’re all saying hi to you.’ And I said, I guess I do.”

The two were walking by the former Dempsey’s restaurant when someone shouted, “Show me the love!” People laughed and Johnson’s brother asked him what it was about.

“I told him that’s what I say to people when I’m doing group shots. When I got a bunch of people, I have them look in the camera, look this way and show me the love,” he said. “It’s a line of mine. It was so funny.”

The 80-year-old is technically retired but he still works as he pleases, doing what he loves. You can view his work at studio7.smugmug.com.

Emma Molloy is an intern for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at emma.molloy@pressdemocrat.com.