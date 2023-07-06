Jason Newman was reading his local newspaper in late June when he came across a story on local churches, synagogues and religious schools set to receive funding under the California State Nonprofit Security Grant Program, which helps places of worship better defend themselves against violent attacks and hate crimes.

When Newman, a Petaluma-based marriage and family therapist, glanced at the list of award winners, he immediately felt his anger rise. Receiving a pair of $200,000 grants from the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services is Victory Outreach Santa Rosa, a church near the western terminus of Sebastopol Road.

A week and a half earlier, Newman, who is gay, had rallied outside the downtown Santa Rosa branch of the Sonoma County Library to show support for the library system’s “drag story hours.” Most of the anti-drag protesters at the library that afternoon were from Victory Outreach, he said.

“At one point, one of them called me a “f****t,” Newman said, repeating a common gay slur. “One even pushed a woman. I didn’t get that on video, unfortunately. But what I do have, he was screaming in someone’s face afterward. They were definitely getting aggressive.”

Now that same church is being handed $400,000 to help it accomplish its mission with a greater sense of security.

“The little it says in the (state) contract, it’s supposed to be protecting against hate crimes,” Newman said. “But you can’t be an agitator and a victim at the same time. (Victory Outreach is) playing the role of both sides. They’re agitating people on purpose to make them fearful, and trying to stop them from normalizing behavior that should be normalized.”

Also on the list of grant recipients is Calvary Chapel The Rock, a Santa Rosa church that also has been accused of anti-LGBTQ+ sentiments. In 2022, The Press Democrat profiled Wylder Reinman, who said he was ostracized by the church and by his family after coming out as gay as a teenager. His father, Ross Reinman, is the pastor at The Rock. Several former church members backed Wylder Reinman’s account.

Victory Outreach Santa Rosa pastor Jose Guadarrama rejected the anti-LGBTQ+ label and, like many of the people protesting the drag story hour, framed the issue as a matter of safeguarding children.

“I think the kids are small to be exposed,” Guadarrama told The Press Democrat. “Some of the conversations that are brought forth there, they may be sexual conversations, change of sex, all those things. We’re trying to make a stand, that we should wait until they grow a little more and gain some understanding of things. To say we hate gays, that’s a complete lie.”

Guadarrama argued that Victory Outreach Santa Rosa includes families with gay children and “transgenders who have come to our church.” He loves them, but will not flinch from delivering the message of the Bible to them.

“It’s not how I feel about them, or what the world feels about them,” Guadarrama said. “What does the Bible say? That’s what we stand on. But we do it with love.”

Church condemns homosexuality

The official stance of Victory Outreach International, the Santa Rosa church’s umbrella organization, is anything but gay-positive, though.

“Victory Outreach does not endorse homosexuality or lesbianism; we consider both to be immoral and contrary to biblical teaching,” the international body states on its website, in a long document describing its beliefs.

The “Beliefs” document condemns violence against gays, but makes it clear that without renouncing their sexual preference, queer people can’t be full members of the church.

“In their misguided liberalism, certain Christian groups now claim that it is possible to be both gay and Christian,” Victory Outreach International states. “Clearly, this humanistic rationalization contradicts fundamental Scripture and constitutes a grave delusion that could have eternal consequences.”

Some individual Victory Outreach locations — there are more than 100 across California — include the international organization’s “Beliefs” on their own websites. Victory Outreach Santa Rosa does not.

However, Guadarrama made his views clear on Father’s Day, when he urged followers to show up at the downtown Santa Rosa library at 2 p.m. to protest the arrival of Drag King Vera to read books to children.

“There is a group of people that are coming in and teaching our little ones some weird, demonic, evil stuff,” Guadarrama cautioned during his sermon that day, a video of which is posted on the church’s website. “I said it. It’s demonic. And they’re zeroing in, they’re focusing on the little ones. Why are they doing that to the little ones? Because … there is a spirit behind all this, that wants to destroy this generation.”