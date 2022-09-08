A shocking find on a quiet street: Neighbors say residents largely keep to their own quads where Petaluma woman’s death went unnoticed for over a year

It was a shock to many when 80-year-old Birgit Almgren’s body was found Aug. 23 in a home on Windsor Drive in Petaluma.

After the discovery, people asked why Almgren’s neighbors didn’t notice sooner that something was awry. Police weren’t notified until a neighbor reported they hadn’t seen one of the two women who lived at the home in weeks. But Almgren had already been dead for over a year.

“You don’t really interact with any other quads in the neighborhood. It’s still on our minds and it’s across the street, but it’s not like it really changes (anything),” said Ava Robertson, 18, a resident of the quadrant across from Almgren’s home.

Victoria, the west Petaluma neighborhood where Almgren had lived and was found, is a typical suburban sight. There are playgrounds, a home owners association and hiking trails. The neighborhood’s layout splits most homes into quadrants of four that face one another across a shared driveway.

Police responded Aug. 23 to a welfare check at Almgren’s home, in the 200 block of Windsor Drive. Dozens of boxes remained stacked and untouched outside the home’s front entrance. Inside the home, authorities found a woman who identified herself as Almgren’s daughter. Police learned she had been living with her mother’s corpse since April 2021.

Residents of Victoria and throughout the community wondered how this could’ve happened in a neighborhood where houses sit just a few feet from the one next door.

The housing development on Windsor Drive, Victoria’s main road, was first built in 1988 and has continued to grow since.

According to real estate website Zillow, Almgren moved into her home in 1993, the same year as the owner of the house next to hers in the quadrant. The other two homes in the quadrant were most recently sold in 2014 and 2019, respectively.

Still, none of the residents knew Almgren was dead.

Kat Nacario, 36, owner of Front Row Salon in Petaluma, moved to Victoria in October 2021. As she drove home the morning of Aug. 23, she didn’t take her usual route, and instead drove in front of the elaborate scene unfolding on Windsor Drive.

She passed police cars, a firetruck and ambulances, all with their lights and sirens turned off.

As she pulled into her driveway on Dublin Court, a street adjacent to Windsor Drive, she was stopped by her neighbor who wanted to introduce his son. Another neighbor stepped over and introduced herself, asking if they saw the crime scene tape that went up at the house on Windsor.

Nacario said she hadn’t seen any, and none of them knew what had happened until later that night. Like it did for many, the news came as a terrible surprise.

Having lived in her home for 11 months, Nacario already knew her neighbors’ names and had a few of their phone numbers. Following the discovery of Almgren’s body, Nacario has given her number to another neighbor in her quadrant.

Nacario can recall seeing at least 10 to 15 homes go up for sale in the area since she’s lived there.

Jeremy King, a Petaluma real estate agent, said he typically sees a number of home sales, in the high teens, each year in Victoria. They typically sell for around $1 million.

Local authorities have since deemed Almgren’s home as uninhabitable.

Ava Robertson lives with her family and mother, Mia Robertson, 52, owner of Robertson Roe Salon in Petaluma, across the street from the now-condemned home on Windsor Drive.

They moved into their quadrant in 2005, on the corner of Cambridge Lane, and have seen a solid amount of turnover in neighbors. One house in their quadrant is on its third set of residents, another is on its fourth.

Even so, the Robertsons think of themselves as being close with the other residents in their quadrant. In fact, a neighbor who had recently moved borrowed the family’s car, planned Ava Robertson’s graduation party from Petaluma High School over the summer and they all had one another’s phone numbers.

But the neighborly feeling does’t seem to extend far beyond their own quadrant, according to Mia Robertson.

“I don’t feel like this neighborhood is very block party-ish. I don’t feel like we really know our neighbors,” she said. “If somebody is out of town here (in this quadrant), I can tell. If cars haven’t moved, I would know.”

“We see each other every day,” Ava Robertson added, speaking about the others in their quadrant.

The nature of the neighborhood’s layout prevents people from seeing the front of most of the homes. The shared driveways are visible from the street, but mostly its a view of a few parked cars and a lot of tall fences.

“You can’t see the front door if you walk or drive down the street,” Mia Robertson said.

From her bedroom window, however, Mia Robertson can see the quadrant where Almgren’s body was found.

Her husband, Tony Robertson, didn’t hear about the news until the next morning when he woke up to the sound of news crews setting up outside. Ava Robertson found out from her parents, and it has continued to plague her thoughts.

“I don’t feel unsafe at all — nothing like that. It really just creeped me out, like, for the entire day after I found out about it,” she said. “Anytime it crosses my mind it’s just, like, chills a little bit.”

The family’s previous home in Petaluma was located in McNear Landing, also in a quadrant. Mia Robertson said they were much more social with their previous quad-neighbors, and would often BBQ together and watch TV each week as a group.

She chalks some of that up to being young at the time and not having kids. This neighborhood just has a “different feeling,” she said.

“I think it’s a nice neighborhood, and I think everyone’s really really nice,” Mia Robertson said. “In general, I think it’s just quiet. It’s just quiet.”

