A smoked cuban and beer-fed brisket highlight trip to Petaluma’s Butcher Crown Roadhouse

It had been a while since we last visited Butcher Crown Roadhouse, so with an impending balmy afternoon forecasted for a recent Saturday afternoon, and social media all abuzz with photos of their burgers and brisket, we placed our rather sizeable order first thing in the morning and then tried not to let the afternoon’s imminent feast distract us from our morning chores.

Known as “BCR” to regular diners, Butcher Crown Roadhouse offers pickup, delivery, and possibly back patio dining, depending on the ebbs and flows of the coronavirus. So if you are looking for dine-in, check with the team at BCR first. We placed our order online for in-person pickup because we wanted to check in with owner Pete Schnell to see if there was anything new we needed to know about. As it turns out, there is.

First off, Pete has introduced a new corn dish. His street corn is one of the best we have ever had, so it was no wonder that we heard from friends that we had to try his new creamed street corn, which is made with vaquero sauce, grated cotija cheese, lime chile dust, cilantro, green chile and sweet red peppers. While we were at it, we ordered several other sides, including the pit beans (braised in the smoker and chock full of smoked pork and brisket), pimento mac ‘n’ cheese and something I normally would not bother with: the southern-style, braised greens and hominy. Pete promised me they were loaded with plenty of pork, and sure enough, they did not disappoint.

Butcher Crown Roadhouse offers a great selection of sandwiches, burgers, platters, barbecue by the pound and even barbecue bowls, which come with one of their protein offerings, plus a side and rice. On this particular occasion, along with all the sides, we opted for brisket, two burgers and something we had not tried before: a smoked Cuban.

The brisket is Oak Ridge Angus of Napa, which is not only grass fed, but is then finished on spent grain from Bear Republic Brewing. For burgers, we went with two favorites, the straight up Butcher Burger and the Dusty Baker Burger, which is topped with bacon, Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese’s blue cheese and BCR’s special sauces. All three were excellent, as always, and so we had high hopes for our first try of the smoked Cuban. It did not disappoint. Filled with smoked mojo pulled duroc pork, Black Forest ham, Swiss cheese and pickles, pressed between a French roll. Most restaurants use the quick growing Berkshire breed of pig for their pork but Pete uses duroc, which is a slower growing heritage breed, known for enhanced flavor because it retains its moisture better while cooking and smoking and is has notable fat marbling throughout the meat.