Accordion festival draws crowd of all ages to Cotati plaza

Tickets are $21 at the gate, with children 15 and under free with a paying adult. For information, including a performance schedule, go to cotatifest.com online or call 707-664-0444.

The festival continues Sunday with 25 acts and a grand finale in four overlapping segments in Cotati’s La Plaza Park from 9:45 a.m. to 7:20 p.m.

Jim Brind’Amour let out a loud “whoop” and applauded as accordion virtuoso Cory Pesaturo finished a number Saturday at the 30th annual Cotati Accordion Festival.

“Oh, he’s friggin’ fantastic,” the Novato resident said. “He definitely lived up to the billing.”

Brind’Amour, whose name is French Canadian, suggested his heritage may explain his penchant for squeezebox music.

“I’m so glad they’re having it this year,” he said, noting the 2020 festival was virtual due to the pandemic.

“People need this,” Brind’Amour said. “We have to have live music. Get out in the sun.”

Pesaturo, who has played on television around the world, including four times at the Clinton White House starting at age 12, thinks the two-day event in Cotati’s La Plaza Park is special.

It’s the biggest accordion festival in North America, he said “and the only one where young people come.”

At most U.S. festivals, the average age of attendees is in the 70s, Pesaturo said. “I’ve been to ’em all. Here you get all ages.”

“I think it’s the vibe,” he said, that accounts for the event’s appeal.

Pesaturo demonstrated his versatility by moving effortlessly from a ragtime piano tune performed by Ella Fitzgerald and Art Tatum to a klezmer piece he described as “Jewish folk music” and closing with “La Fiesta,” a jazz composition by Chick Corea, who died in February.

He also bantered with the crowd, seated on hay bales and folding chairs under the plaza’s tall trees, introducing himself as Italian and saying “the nose, the hair and the height” were proof of it.

Johny Blood, a Berkeley resident who plays tuba with The Mad Maggies, a Sonoma County-based band, has appeared at the Cotati event for a decade.

“Oh, my goodness,” he said, dressed in black from his cowboy hat to his boots, “it’s a chance to hear a wide range of styles in accordion music.”

“We get here and you feel like it never stops,” Blood said. “It’s the party that never ends.”

Led by accordionist Maggie “Mags” Martin, the band plays a “genre-fluid style (that) spans ska, folk rock, California roots, jazz, R&B, klezmer, seafaring and more,” according to the festival website.

Carol Hendricks, who moved to Sebastopol a few years ago, was a first-timer at the Cotati festival.

“Declaring herself an accordion fan, gray-haired Hendricks said she “played it for years as a kid.”

“I love festivals,” she added.

Pesaturo, noticing Hendricks’ Mackinac Island baseball cap behind the main stage after his performance, said: “I’ve played there — no cars,” which is true for the Lake Huron island, reached only by ferry.

Scott Goree, the festival’s executive director since 2004, said the $29,000 in ticket presales far outpaced the $18,000 presales in 2019, the largest ever.

“It’s a monstrous jump, any way you look at it,” he said.

About 4,300 people attended the 2019 festival.

In an effort to get “more family involvement,” the festival featured roaming jugglers, belly dancers and stilt walkers, as well as animal exhibits.

Daniel Moore, co-owner of Safari Encounters near Petaluma, displayed a 4-foot alligator he described as “very prehistoric.”

“She is cute. Look at that great smile,” said Angie Ramirez, attending her first Cotati festival.

Festival food had an international range, including adjacent booths selling Greek souvlaki, burgers and brats, tacos and Chinese bao buns.

But the traditionally worldwide lineup of entertainers was limited to the U.S. and mainly the West Coast, due to pandemic travel restrictions, Goree said.

The festival continues Sunday with 25 acts and a grand finale in four overlapping segments from 9:45 a.m. to 7:20 p.m.

You can reach Staff Writer Guy Kovner at 707-521-5457 or guy.kovner@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @guykovner.