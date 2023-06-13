A Berkeley-based animal activist group has claimed responsibility for a large protest outside a Petaluma poultry processing plant early Tuesday during which more than a dozen chickens were taken from the facility.

Petaluma Poultry, located on Lakeville Highway, reported a protest and possible intruders on the property at 2:26 a.m. Tuesday, Petaluma police Lt. Garrett Glaviano said.

There were an estimated 200 people along the sidewalk, he said, peacefully protesting in front of the facility, but between eight to 10 people breached security and made it on to the property.

Glaviano said the protest dispersed about 9 a.m.

Petaluma police have opened a criminal investigation into the breach. Glaviano was not able to confirm how many chickens were taken.

A statement from the group, Direct Action Everywhere, said about 200 protesters showed up to Petaluma Poultry, a subsidiary of Perdue Farms Inc., and took “nonviolent direct action” by “rescuing” 18 chickens from a slaughterhouse and two transport trucks at the facility.

"Hours before dawn on Tuesday, eight animal liberation activists entered the Petaluma Poultry slaughterhouse facility in Sonoma County, California, disguised as workers, with the aim of rescuing as many chickens as possible..."



The group was protesting the “unnecessary cruelty” they believed animals experience inside the facility.

Direct Action Everywhere is known for its drastic measures in animal protections around the North Bay. At least three of its members are currently waiting to appear in Sonoma County Superior Court on burglary charges related to demonstrations at two sites: Sunrise Farms, northwest of Petaluma on Liberty Road, on May 29, 2018; and Reichardt Duck Farm, west of Petaluma, on June 3, 2019.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

