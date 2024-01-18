Activist’s case dismissed in 2018 Petaluma poultry farm protest

An animal activist’s case was dismissed Thursday after a judge ruled she met terms of a plea deal related to a 2018 protest at a poultry farm near Petaluma.

Sonoma County Superior Court Judge Laura Passaglia dismissed Almira Tanner’s case during a hearing that lasted about a minute.

Last January, Tanner pleaded no contest to misdemeanor trespassing and was subjected to a deferred judgment. That meant sentencing was held off while she met terms agreed upon in court.

Terms included 100 hours of community service, restitution and staying away from Sunrise Farms, where the protest occurred.

“She was willing to take the deal because the negative consequences would be disastrous for her,” her attorney, Omar Figueroa, said Thursday.

The misdemeanor count was reduced to an infraction because Tanner met her terms and she was allowed to withdraw her plea, he said.

Sonoma County Deputy District Attorney Robert Waner confirmed to Passaglia Thursday that “all terms have been satisfied.”

On his way out of the courtroom, he whispered, “Miss Tanner, good luck.”

Passaglia agreed terms had been met, and Figueroa said his client had “a stellar ending.”

Tanner was among a handful of defendants in a conspiracy and trespassing case stemming from Sonoma County poultry farm protests in 2018 and 2019.

Defendants, all members of Berkeley-based animal welfare group Direction Action Everywhere, and their supporters argue they are rescuing birds from farms where they allege the conditions are inhumane.

They justify their aggressive approach by citing California law that allows animals in distress to be rescued.

Defendants in the 2018 and 2019 cases mostly took plea deals or had charges dismissed. Only one, group co-founder Wayne Hsiung, stood trial.

In November, a jury convicted him of one felony count of conspiracy and two misdemeanor counts of trespassing. He was sentenced Nov. 30 to 90 days in jail and two years probation.

Hsiung filed a notice of appeal in his case Tuesday as matters involving the organization continue.

On Nov. 30, shortly after Hsiung was sentenced, members protested outside the courthouse and three were arrested. Charges haven’t been filed against two of them, Rocky Chau and Conrad de Jesus.

The third, Zoe Rosenberg, was charged with five felony counts of conspiracy and one misdemeanor count each of trespassing, petty theft and tampering with a vehicle related to a June 12 incursion at Petaluma Poultry.

Rosenberg and a co-defendant, Raven Deerbrook, are scheduled to appear in court Friday.

