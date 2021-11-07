Activists portray Huffman as elk hunter in push to stop planned shooting of wildlife in Point Reyes park

An animal activist group posted an openly doctored photograph of Rep. Jared Huffman last week on its website and on Twitter, standing over a dead Tule elk in order to continue debate about a plan to allow shooting of the wild animals outside a reserve at Point Reyes National Seashore.

The caption of the photo posted by In Defense of Animals USA, with Huffman’s face posted over the face of another hunter, declares “The photo’s a fake, but Representative Huffman’s support for shooting Tule elk isn’t.”

Huffman, D-San Rafael, responded with his own tweet Oct. 31: “Shame on @IDAUSA for spreading a doctored photo portraying me killing a Tule Elk. I'd never do that. My 100+ Lifetime Humane Score speaks for itself. I've worked to avoid/minimize lethal elk management which is widely used b/c we've lost keystone predators.”

The tweet featured a photo of a dog and kitten from the National Human Society’s Legislative fund with a link to Huffman’s 100+ score on animal welfare issues.

Shame on @IDAUSA for spreading a doctored photo portraying me killing a Tule Elk. I'd never do that. My 100+ Lifetime Humane Score speaks for itself. I've worked to avoid/minimize lethal elk management which is widely used b/c we've lost keystone predators https://t.co/JStxlFH4VT — Rep. Jared Huffman (@JaredHuffman) October 31, 2021

Tule elk campaigner for the San Rafael-based IDAUSA and founder of The TreeSpirit Project, Jack Gesheidt, said Friday “We take Huffman at his word that he wouldn’t shoot an elk personally, but in fact he has relentlessly and vociferously lobbied for the park service to shoot Tule elk at Point Rayes National Park. He has been an activist for a plan that we clearly see as pro-cattle raising at the expense of wild Tule elk and other wildlife at the park.”

Gesheidt said the group was unhappy that Huffman would not engage further with the group, in person or through social media, and said the congressman had blocked them on Twitter.

The back-and-forth on social media is about a 5-4 vote by the California Coastal Commission in April in support of a National Park Service plan extending the lease and allowing grazing of cattle on land owned by the federal government, and officially allowing elk outside the reserve to be shot if the population reaches a certain level. Huffman lobbied in support of the plan, which was only advisory, since the Coastal Commission lacks jurisdiction over the land.

The culling of the elk herd is viewed by the park service and cattle ranchers, who have been on the land in various forms since the late 1880s, as necessary to stop the elk from coming onto ranchland and eating farmers’ grass. Park rangers say the elk in the area lack natural predators.

The leasing of the land has been controversial for decades, with environmentalists saying that the livestock pollute the land and water with feces and urine. The other side counters that the cattle and wildlife have co-existed for decades, and ranching at Point Reyes National Seashore is a historic tradition that is part of the area’s culture.

Huffman could not be reached for comment Friday as he was involved in negotiations over the latest version of the Build Back Better plan in Washington, D.C.

Despite the Park Service’s stance and the Coastal Commission vote, Gesheidt and IDAUSA Communications Director Fleur Dawes said the group is not giving up on their mission to stop the plan from going forward. They criticized the management of the elk on the reserve, saying they were fenced in during an extreme drought situation this summer and couldn’t find much water. The park service brought in large tanks of water to the reserve following their comments, Gesheidt said.

“This campaign is really, really going strong,” Dawes said. “People are really upset about what’s happening in Point Reyes.”

The group plans a protest at Crissy Field in San Francisco on Dec. 4 that will include a graveyard with a wooden cross for every elk that has died in the reserve in the past 10 years, Gesheidt said. He said that number is 406. According to the National Park Service’s last count, he said, there are 597 elk at the park, and there are more than 5,000 cows.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com.