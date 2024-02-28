Activists renew call for Gaza ceasefire at Petaluma City Council meeting

Dozens of people crowded into City Hall on Monday night for the public comment period, with many renewing their request that City Council members pass a ceasefire resolution for the war in Gaza.

The gathering of nearly 100 attendees included not just Gaza war protesters but speakers with other concerns, plus city staff members and about a dozen Petaluma police officers there to keep the peace.

Many of the night’s speakers were from Sonoma County for Palestine, a group advocating for ceasefire resolutions at public meetings around the county. Several gathered hours before the meeting to make signs in the park outside City Hall.

With 50 speaker cards in hand, Mayor Kevin McDonnell limited speakers to one minute each and reminded everyone present to maintain decorum.

Most of the speakers supported a ceasefire resolution, with many asking the council to take a more active stance amid ongoing war crimes in Gaza, and reminding the council of the city’s campaign to “Stand United Against Hate.”

“You tell us this is not a local issue and you tell us that it’s not within your powers, not within your purview. It is a local issue,” said Tarik Kanaana. “The war was brought home yesterday in the strongest way possible when a soldier poured gasoline on his head and lit himself. He’s dead now,” he said, referring to the death of Aaron Bushnell, 25, of San Antonio who set himself on fire outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C. Sunday in protest.

“You say you have no power to do it. We all do. Everyone of us, when we stand together and say ‘stop,’ that’s when we have power,” said Kanaana before his microphone cut off at the end of his speaking time.

But others lauded the council’s prior commitment to hold off on any type of resolution.

“I want to salute the council for forbearing from getting into an infinitely complex choice and for avoiding angry implications that would drive them to quote ‘taking sides,’ as we know the former resolution would signal,” said speaker Tom Isaac.

However, “It seems to me the overwhelming priority is to support the non-combatants in Gaza who have done nothing wrong,” said speaker Bob Haiman.

Many in attendance raised their hands as people spoke, a few with palms painted red to signify blood.

Some council members have shown themselves to be open to the idea of a ceasefire resolution, with Vice Mayor John Shribbs and council member Dennis Pocekay signaling their support. Council member Karen Nau said Monday that she would support a resolution should opposing groups agree on wording, but those groups may be far from such an agreement.

“When members of our Jewish community met with representatives of the ceasefire collaborative, unfortunately they had no interest for meeting common ground,” said speaker David Saul. Instead, he said, “They presented us with their anti-Zionist Jewish representatives to engage in the dialogue.”

Cotati is the only Sonoma County municipality to have passed a ceasefire resolution so far, with Sebastopol pulling such a resolution from its agenda last week out of safety concerns. Days prior, the Sonoma County Commission on Human Rights unanimously approved a ceasefire letter.

More local voices

While the majority of the public period was focused on the ceasefire, others were in attendance for other matters.

Before the public comment period started, Faith Ross, cofounder of Petaluma Blacks For Community Development and 2021 Sonoma County Woman of the Year, accepted a proclamation for Black History Month for the organization’s work to share Black culture and heritage in the community.

Meanwhile, during public comment, some asked the city to look into maintenance concerns at the Petaluma Swim Center, including one woman who said the pool deck’s poor lighting posed a safety hazard for swimmers who use the pool early mornings or after sunset.

A few speakers from the Petaluma Woman’s Club asked the City Council to support funding the trestle in the Turning Basin, with one speaker asking why it has taken so long for the city to address the “eyesore” along the Petaluma River.

A few mobile home residents from The Cottages also spoke about violations related to the city’s mobile home ordinance – violations they say they’ve notified city staff about.

After the comment period, City Attorney Eric Danly addressed the mobile home residents.

“We have received and are continuing, unfortunately, to receive complaints and information from tenants about actions by park owners that, if true, may be unlawful, may amount to retaliation, for exercise of their rights and regulations,” he said. “We are preparing some messaging to park owners in response to some of the communications we’ve received to put them on notice.”

The next City Council meeting will be March 11 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 11 English St.

