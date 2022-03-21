The law limits coordination between county detention facilities and federal immigration enforcement but does permit local law enforcement agencies to notify ICE of their inmate releases, which are public under certain circumstances.

In Sonoma County, these circumstances include whether the inmate in question has been convicted of violent felonies — but it also includes those convicted of some non-violent felonies and misdemeanors,or those not convicted, but only arrested and held to answer on some violent crimes.

The California Values Act and other laws, however, establish the minimum protections from ICE that local law enforcement agencies must provide to people in their custody — not the ceiling.

“They keep saying, ‘We’re complying with SB 54,’” said Heather Wise, a local attorney who checks the legality of many ICE notification requests as an alternate public defender on the Sonoma County conflict panel. “What they mean is, they’re calling when we can, when it’s legal.”

“This is the bare minimum. The department can choose to do more,” added Bernice Espinoza, an immigration attorney with Corazón Healdsburg.

Release notifications have been referred to as “unofficial transfers” by groups like the ACLU and the San Diego Immigrants Rights Consortium, because “the end result is the same” as if they were direct transfers of custody: “county resources being used to facilitate the detention and deportation of San Diego community members.“

“The issue ... is that if the sheriff continues to cooperate with ICE under its discretion per SB 54, then our non-citizen clients will always be at the whim of fluctuating federal immigration policy,” said Deputy Public Defender Gamaliel Galindo, who specializes in the intersection of criminal and immigration law and similarly checks notification requests for legality.

Proof of this, Galindo said, has been increasing the number of requests from ICE to the county since the beginning of 2022, after a change to federal guidelines that “widened the net of those non-citizens that are an ICE enforcement priority” in late 2021.

“We are, this year, seeing an upward tick in the ICE notification requests,“ Galindo said at the community forum.

Several counties across California don’t experience these shifts according to transitions at the federal level because they have adopted policies refusing to notify ICE under any circumstances, including Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Humboldt, San Francisco and San Joaquin.

“We’re spending a lot of money, we’re exposing the county to liability, and ... it does put terror in the heart of non-citizens when they think of family getting deported,” Wise said.

The authors of the March 15 letter reiterated the current policy’s harm to county residents who entered the U.S. illegally and fear that if they are arrested they may be picked up by ICE due to Sheriff’s Office cooperation.

“Cooperation with ICE is not beneficial for any resident of our county, no matter what their citizenship status,” the letter states. “It creates fear for community members, and deters crime victims from reporting crimes. It endangers victims of domestic violence who want help but fear deportation.”

March 15, 2021 Letter to Board of Supervisors

Galindo with the public defender’s office added that the policy “creates a secondary punitive system for non-citizens.”

People in the country illegally who have already served time in jail for an arrest or conviction may be punished again — through additional detention and deportation — if ICE is there to arrest them once they are released.

“Hence, non-citizens are often punished twice for their convictions, and their families suffer as a result,” he said.

Lasting trauma

While there have been fewer notifications to and apprehensions by ICE in recent years, those who have been the target of punitive immigration enforcement or who have had family members deported in the past are still reckoning with the impacts.

Alex Camarillo was arrested by a joint ICE-Sheriff’s Office task force in 2007 and transferred to federal custody in San Francisco, where he was threatened with deportation — despite living in Sonoma County since he was 9.

He spent the next decade fighting his removal order and dealing with the fallout, including impacts on his mental and physical health.

“It gives me the chills just remembering everything that I’ve been through,” Camarillo said. “I’m just a student who is working to have a better life, (I’ve) not been a criminal.”

Alondra Marroquin’s father, Jesus Marroquin, was arrested in 2008 by Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputies after forgetting his license at home while driving to the store. The county jail then transferred him to federal custody because he was living in the country illegally.

Because her mother and brother were also in the U.S. illegally, 13-year-old Marroquin was the only family member to see her father in jail, wearing an inmate uniform and in tears at the prospect of being forced to leave his family.

That would be the last time Marroquin, now 26, saw her father for the next five years.

In the years since, her family struggled to make ends meet without her father’s additional income as a day laborer. And, as a result, Marroquin would often not see her mother because of the hours she spent working two jobs to support her family.

“When my dad was deported, I just remember my mom... she struggled a lot,” Marroquin said. “She never really expressed it but I could tell, you know?”

Marroquin described the fear her family, specifically her mother, felt while running routine errands because of their worries tied to their immigration status. Marroquin’s family didn’t just fear being pulled over; they feared applying for a credit card, filing paperwork with the state Department of Motor Vehicles, and returning clothes.

“We kind of grew up with that fear towards the police,” Marroquin said, “not because our family were bad people or anything, but just because of their undocumented status.”

At 15, Marroquin got her own job in a restaurant to help support her family. But while her father’s deportation had affected so much of her life, she felt unable to talk to anybody about it because the memories would reduce her to tears.

“There were a few times where I did tell people what happened, but no one really actually understood what it meant or how bad it impacted me,” Marroquin said.

