After a weekend of poor air quality, forecasters predict clean air for Sonoma County

Winds moving in from the Pacific Ocean should escort the latest batch of smoke out of the North Bay starting Monday afternoon, National Weather Service forecasters said Sunday, ending another dayslong stretch of poor air quality caused by regional wildfires.

Over the weekend, Sonoma County grappled with hazy air riding northerly winds from the massive August Complex fire in Mendocino County. The air quality was so bad Saturday that it prompted the Bay Area Air Quality Management District to issue a Spare the Air alert, urging residents to remain indoors, limit travel and other activities outside.

The North Bay had just recovered last week from 30-straight days of Spare the Air alerts, an unprecedented stretch of unhealthy air in the wake of lightning-sparked wildfires across the region in mid-August.

The air quality wasn’t bad enough to generate a similar alert Sunday, but particulate matter in the air again bordered on unhealthy levels.

“The last couple of days, we’ve had this northerly wind that has blown in a lot of the smoke from all of the fires in Northern California,” National Weather Service meteorologist Will Pi said in a phone interview Sunday. “We have had moderately unhealthy air quality.”

Although the Bay Area Air Quality Management District is forecasting moderate air quality throughout the week, Pi assured this stretch of diminished air quality won’t last nearly as long as the previous, record stretch.

Pi said the National Weather Service forecast calls for onshore winds to kick up Monday evening, pushing smoke inland and clearing the air by Tuesday. More of the same — a cool, marine layer in the mornings — is expected throughout the week before meteorologists predict a strong chance for heat next weekend, with temperatures expected to reach the mid- to high-90s, especially next Sunday and Monday.

Pi said the wait is on to see whether those high temperatures come coupled with strong winds, which could push the North Bay into another so-called red flag warning that means there’s a high risk of more wildfires igniting.

Pi said the forecast model now shows those offshore winds clocking in at 10 mph to 15 mph.

Check air quality in your area here.

You can reach Staff Writer Tyler Silvy at 707-526-8667 or tyler.silvy@pressdemocrat.com.