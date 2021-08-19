After fraught negotiations, Petaluma school district reaches contract deal with teachers

A fractious contract dispute between teachers and administrators that required state mediation and threatened to spill over into the fall semester at Old Adobe Union School District has ended with a two-year contract agreement that promises raises for all staffers.

The agreement, reached late last week, calls for a 7% raise for all staff this year and a 5% boost next year. Although the compact must still be ratified Aug. 26 by the Old Adobe Union School District Board of Education, district leaders and teachers are already celebrating what many see as a promising start to the 2021 school year.

“The feeling of having all of that settled and behind us, it felt like a huge weight was lifted,” said Old Adobe Superintendent Sonjhia Lowery. “There’s so much excitement and energy and good will just going into (the school year). I think that’s what both sides were really hoping for. We did it, and I think the main idea is that we did it together.”

The agreement comes two months after the district and teachers union declared impasse in negotiations, forcing the two sides into state-mandated mediation just as planning was underway for the return to in-person learning at the five-campus, 1,900-student eastside elementary school district

The fraught negotiations process, though, dragged on for months before that, including an early April vote of no confidence by Old Adobe teachers – a first in district history.

The push by union leaders to cast Lowery, a Black woman hired in June 2020, as an “outsider” unprepared for leadership and disengaged from the district’s teachers drew a strong rebuke from the larger community, including the Sonoma County Chapter of the NAACP, which called out the language used by Union President Diane Wolmuth in making her case.

“What's really at issue here is not ‘a lack of understanding of our district,’ as Wolmuth asserts, but rather someone, from the outside, navigating a district during a pandemic, who commutes, has a big job, and is a person of color,” Sonoma County NAACP President Segretta Woodard said in a statement re-printed in the Argus-Courier in June. “Wolmuth’s coded and racially charged language will not diminish Lowery’s statewide recognized educational record of 25 years.”

Wolmuth never responded to the critique, but a group of Old Adobe Union teachers, who identified themselves as teachers of color and union members called the piece “misinformed” in their own opinion column that also ran in the Argus-Courier.

Despite the tension that served as a backdrop to state mediation hearings, the two sides were able to reach consensus on a variety of fronts. Lowery said union leaders and district administrators made most of their progress outside of a pair of hours-long mediation sessions.

“We did that on our own; we got to the table and figured it out ourselves, together,” Lowery said, pointing to a clearer understanding of staff priorities as a key to the successful negotiations.

Along with the raises, which will take effect for all of the district’s roughly 250 staff members, including teachers, district leaders agreed to fund a greater portion of employee health insurance costs. Old Adobe Union administrators also agreed to remove a years-of-service cap, a move seen by some as making the district more attractive to veteran teachers. The previous cap recognized up to seven years of experience, limiting the salary offered to incoming teachers with more experience.

The cost of raises district-wide is expected to land between $100,000-$200,000, Lowery said in a phone interview Tuesday evening.

Wolmuth could not be reached for an interview about the successful negotiation process, but she lauded the results in an email to the Argus-Courier.

“This was a solid settlement for our unit, and we are very pleased with the outcome,” Wolmuth said in the email.

Lowery said she feels the relationship between teachers and the administration is on a solid trajectory, pointing to a host of collaborative efforts leading up to the start of the fall semester Wednesday.

“We’re focused on being stronger together, better together,” Lowery said. “We are really hopeful. We’ve said the things we need to say to move forward. Now we’re walking into that.”

Tyler Silvy is editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Reach him at tyler.silvy@arguscourier.com, 707-776-8458, or @tylersilvy on Twitter.