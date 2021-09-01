After resigning amid sexual assault claims, Dominic Foppoli files to run again for Windsor mayor

Former Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli, who resigned in May under a cloud of sexual assault and misconduct claims, has filed paperwork signaling his intent to run for his old seat in November 2022, according to copies of the forms reviewed by The Press Democrat.

Foppoli filed a “candidate intention statement” and paperwork to create a campaign committee on Tuesday, unleashing a wave of shock and disbelief in Windsor and across Sonoma County on Wednesday over the possibility the former councilman would attempt a political comeback just months after his exit from office amid an explosive scandal.

He remains under criminal investigation in Sonoma County and in Florida in separate cases stemming from sexual assault allegations made against him. California’s campaign finance watchdog agency also has two open probes into complaints about his past political spending.

Windsor council members, who were unanimous this spring in their calls for his resignation, signaled he would not be welcome back on the campaign trail or in public office, while downplaying the significance of Tuesday’s campaign filing.

Several incumbents who served with him suggested his move may merely have been a way to access nearly $24,000 campaign cash carried over from 2020.

“If it really is a plan to run for office, then I’m surprised,” said Sam Salmon, the longtime councilman who was appointed mayor to replace Foppoli. “But it might be just a way to keep that campaign money alive. You can’t spend it on yourself.”

The town inserted a similar note of caution Wednesday, noting in a press release the step Foppoli took was not “a formal commitment” to run. Foppoli would have to file formal nomination papers in July 2022.

Foppoli did not respond to multiple requests for comment Wednesday, and a person who answered the door at his home said his car was gone “so he’s probably not home.”

However, KCBS Radio reported a written statement attributed to Foppoli that said he had “made no decision to run at this point.”

First elected to the council in 2014, Foppoli, 39, served two years as the town’s appointed mayor before being elected to the post in 2020. He resigned after nine women, including Windsor Councilwoman Esther Lemus, publicly accused him of sexual assault or other sexual misconduct.

His campaign filing sounded a loud political alarm in Windsor and reopened still-raw wounds for the town of about 27,000 residents while plunging it into a fresh maelstrom of state and national media attention.

He drew wide condemnation Wednesday from elected officials in local and state government.

Foppoli’s decision was a “perfect example of narcissism and delusional thinking,” said Sonoma County Board of Supervisors Chair Lynda Hopkins.

Initially shocked by the news, Hopkins said said she then regarded it as characteristic of Foppoli’s behavior since the allegations first surfaced. He rejected all claims that his behavior violated the law and for six weeks this spring rejected escalating calls by Windsor constituents and the wider world that he resign.

“What he did and what he continues to do has traumatized so many women,” Hopkins said, worrying about how his political plans would impact the women who made allegations against him and other sexual assault victims.

“We all knew it was going to take a long time to heal and we now know if he does choose to follow through with this (the pain) will last into next November,” said Windsor Vice Mayor Rosa Reynoza, who was elected in a special May election to fill the council seat vacated after Foppoli won the inaugural race for a directly elected mayor’s post last year.

Longtime Windsor Councilwoman Deb Fudge agreed with Salmon’s suggestion that Foppoli may just be trying to keep his options open for his campaign coffers since he is no longer in office and not in an active campaign.

“If you have campaign funds, you have to designate them by law,” she said.

Former candidates or ex-officer holders have several ways they must disburse extra funds, she said: donating the money to nonprofits and closing their campaign account; giving the money to another campaign and closing the account; or designating the money to a future office you may run for, keeping the money under your control.

“You can either run or designate those funds later,” she said. “Somebody not in government would not understand there are options.”

She stressed she has no inside information about Foppoli’s intentions.

“Saying you’re running for something doesn’t mean you actually will,” Fudge said. “You just keep a campaign alive to use funds for the future.”