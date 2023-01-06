Agencies, residents brace for next storms, Russian River flooding

Scott Heemstra has lived in Guerneville for about 12 years and the Russian River’s water level needs to be 34 feet to soak his Neeley Road home on the south side of town.

That’s 2 feet above flood stage, but more importantly for Heemstra, 5 feet below the anticipated river levels forecast to hit next week as the latest in a series of heavy storms, starting Saturday, dumps more runoff into the North Bay’s largest river.

Residents along the lower river have been under an evacuation warning since Wednesday. On Friday in Guerneville, where the river volume is at its largest on its course to the nearby sea, residents were packing belongings and warily eyeing the flows.

The water needs only to reach its 32-foot flood stage in town before some of the lowest parts are cut off and must be reached by boat.

“I would just say, if you don’t know where your house floods at, then you should leave Sunday morning,” said Heemstra, manager at King’s Sport & Tackle on Highway 116 in Guerneville.

Local agencies, first responders and residents were bracing for what could be significant flooding as a swollen lower river grows wider and taller amid new rainfall in aftermath of a fierce, wind-driven storm this week that caused one fatality, downed trees and flooded roads across the region.

According to the latest forecast in a series of fluctuating projections from the California Nevada River Forecast Center, the lower Russian River is expected to reach above 38 feet by Tuesday night. That’s 7 feet above flood stage in Guerneville.

The region may receive more than 10 additional inches of rain by Wednesday. The North Bay also is under a wind advisory Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon as gusts may reach 50 mph.

The incoming storm is expected to hit around 4 a.m. Saturday and linger into Sunday afternoon before a second storm arrives that night and lasts into Wednesday. A third storm, coming in Thursday to Friday, is expected to bring light to moderate rain.

The region is still recovering from a storm that dumped around 3 inches of rain Wednesday into Thursday across Sonoma County. Aside from some drizzle, Friday was mostly dry.

The revised Russian River flood forecast is driven by a combination of days of concentrated rain and saturated soil from previous storms, leading to heavy runoff, said Brayden Murdock, a National Weather Service meteorologist. Flows wouldn’t be so high if the rainy days were more spread out, he explained.

Public officials say the additional moisture could spell disaster for flood-prone areas in the county. Those who choose to stay could be trapped for a number of days, county officials said.

“At this point, we're looking at both supporting ongoing recovery from the last (storm) … and building capacity to respond,” said Chris Godly, director of Sonoma County’s Department of Emergency Management. “We really do have an eye on the Sunday through Tuesday time frame.”

Floods along the Russian River have been such a common foe that the National Weather Service offers a summary of expected impacts based on location and water depths.

At 32 feet in Guerneville, for example, minor flooding may develop near lower Mill Street, and officials will close Old Bohemian Highway in Monte Rio.

Additional closures may continue along the river until the flood stage reaches 34 feet, at which point flooding becomes more widespread. Businesses and homes in the lower sections of towns usually flood when water reaches 35 feet.

By 39 feet, Highway 116 is closed west of Duncans Mills, River Road floods in Hacienda and the R3 Hotel in Guerneville is largely under water.

The backyard of Northwood resident Ryan Ver Berkmoes runs up to the river and he’s cleared a storage shed and removed kayaks and bicycles to prevent them from floating away.

His Crescent Avenue home isn’t threatened until the river hits 42 feet, but the 62-year-old travel writer is still preparing to move any belongings from his first floor to higher levels if necessary. Beyond that, he said, there’s little he and his wife can do.

“It’s kind of being stoic. It’s nothing we can do but prepare,” Ver Berkmoes said.

A county evacuation warning activated Wednesday remains in effect indefinitely, said Paul Gullixson, a county spokesperson.

That means thousands of people between Healdsburg and Jenner in low-lying areas along the river and its tributaries have been directed to gather essentials and be prepared to evacuate if ordered to do so.

An evacuation center at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds remains open for people who need shelter. The Red Cross is providing medical services, including replacement of medical devices and prescriptions, as well as meals, snacks, toiletries and beds.