Agencies, residents brace for next storms, Russian River flooding

Local agencies, first responders and residents are bracing themselves for a series of storms headed to Sonoma County after this week’s wind-driven storm that caused one fatality and damage throughout the county.|
ALANA MINKLER AND COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 6, 2023, 2:54PM
Scott Heemstra has lived in Guerneville for about 12 years and the Russian River’s water level needs to be 34 feet to soak his Neeley Road home on the south side of town.

That’s 2 feet above flood stage, but more importantly for Heemstra, 5 feet below the anticipated river levels forecast to hit next week as the latest in a series of heavy storms, starting Saturday, dumps more runoff into the North Bay’s largest river.

Residents along the lower river have been under an evacuation warning since Wednesday. On Friday in Guerneville, where the river volume is at its largest on its course to the nearby sea, residents were packing belongings and warily eyeing the flows.

The water needs only to reach its 32-foot flood stage in town before some of the lowest parts are cut off and must be reached by boat.

“I would just say, if you don’t know where your house floods at, then you should leave Sunday morning,” said Heemstra, manager at King’s Sport & Tackle on Highway 116 in Guerneville.

Local agencies, first responders and residents were bracing for what could be significant flooding as a swollen lower river grows wider and taller amid new rainfall in aftermath of a fierce, wind-driven storm this week that caused one fatality, downed trees and flooded roads across the region.

According to the latest forecast in a series of fluctuating projections from the California Nevada River Forecast Center, the lower Russian River is expected to reach above 38 feet by Tuesday night. That’s 7 feet above flood stage in Guerneville.

The region may receive more than 10 additional inches of rain by Wednesday. The North Bay also is under a wind advisory Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon as gusts may reach 50 mph.

The incoming storm is expected to hit around 4 a.m. Saturday and linger into Sunday afternoon before a second storm arrives that night and lasts into Wednesday. A third storm, coming in Thursday to Friday, is expected to bring light to moderate rain.

The region is still recovering from a storm that dumped around 3 inches of rain Wednesday into Thursday across Sonoma County. Aside from some drizzle, Friday was mostly dry.

The revised Russian River flood forecast is driven by a combination of days of concentrated rain and saturated soil from previous storms, leading to heavy runoff, said Brayden Murdock, a National Weather Service meteorologist. Flows wouldn’t be so high if the rainy days were more spread out, he explained.

Public officials say the additional moisture could spell disaster for flood-prone areas in the county. Those who choose to stay could be trapped for a number of days, county officials said.

“At this point, we're looking at both supporting ongoing recovery from the last (storm) … and building capacity to respond,” said Chris Godly, director of Sonoma County’s Department of Emergency Management. “We really do have an eye on the Sunday through Tuesday time frame.”

Floods along the Russian River have been such a common foe that the National Weather Service offers a summary of expected impacts based on location and water depths.

At 32 feet in Guerneville, for example, minor flooding may develop near lower Mill Street, and officials will close Old Bohemian Highway in Monte Rio.

Additional closures may continue along the river until the flood stage reaches 34 feet, at which point flooding becomes more widespread. Businesses and homes in the lower sections of towns usually flood when water reaches 35 feet.

By 39 feet, Highway 116 is closed west of Duncans Mills, River Road floods in Hacienda and the R3 Hotel in Guerneville is largely under water.

The backyard of Northwood resident Ryan Ver Berkmoes runs up to the river and he’s cleared a storage shed and removed kayaks and bicycles to prevent them from floating away.

His Crescent Avenue home isn’t threatened until the river hits 42 feet, but the 62-year-old travel writer is still preparing to move any belongings from his first floor to higher levels if necessary. Beyond that, he said, there’s little he and his wife can do.

“It’s kind of being stoic. It’s nothing we can do but prepare,” Ver Berkmoes said.

A county evacuation warning activated Wednesday remains in effect indefinitely, said Paul Gullixson, a county spokesperson.

That means thousands of people between Healdsburg and Jenner in low-lying areas along the river and its tributaries have been directed to gather essentials and be prepared to evacuate if ordered to do so.

An evacuation center at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds remains open for people who need shelter. The Red Cross is providing medical services, including replacement of medical devices and prescriptions, as well as meals, snacks, toiletries and beds.

Karen Hancock, a spokesperson for the Sonoma County Fire District, said anyone who doesn’t evacuate may face hardships beyond being trapped in their respective town.

Road closures, flooding and downed trees delay ambulances from responding and also keep grocery stores and gas stations from being restocked.

That could be especially problematic next week since rainfall is expected to continue through much of next week.

“This is going to be over multiple days. It’s not just a one-night thing,” Hancock said.

Ver Berkmoes lost electricity during Wednesday’s storm and said his backup battery was draining Friday. He has been using his car to charge his phone and driving to Guerneville Regional Library to work.

His home may be relatively safe from flooding, but Ver Berkmoes acknowledged he won’t be able to go to Guerneville if it’s under water.

“That’s something we’ll have to talk about, if it becomes entirely uninhabitable and how long will water be high,” he said.

Trees — weakened from years of drought and the previous storm — could continue to fall and block roads in the forested areas of western Sonoma County.

Pacific Gas and Electric Co. has expanded a mutual aid agreement, which means help from five other states is on the way, said Megan McFarland, a PG&E spokesperson.

As of Friday morning, 9,981 PG&E customers in Sonoma County were without power due to storm-driven damage, McFarland said.

“There’s a lot of damage in Sonoma County — it was really hard hit,” she said. “That’s actually the highest number of outages in any county in our service area.”

Ver Berkmoes said he was hopeful his electricity would be restored Saturday. He and his wife keep checking their phones for updates, even though their batteries are low.

“Every half-hour, we’re using dwindling power to check for an estimated time,” he said.

Most of the outages were in west county — in Sebastopol, Bodega and Occidental — where extreme winds toppled down trees that then fell on power lines.

McFarland said PG&E crews are targeting Sonoma County to make repairs Friday during a break in the storm, though some are struggling to access remote areas due to downed trees and closed roads.

Godley, the county’s emergency management chief, noted that public safety agencies have made significant improvements in their emergency response efforts and communication since the 2017 fires.

“But I think it's the residents themselves ― people that have taken to heart the need to prepare for their individual needs, families, neighborhoods,” he said. “That's what's really carrying the day. I mean, it's really people connecting, identifying those that might need assistance and helping to bring that assistance and those resources. That's certainly part of ‘Sonoma Strong’ really coming forward. And we can see that across the county here in every area.”

